Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: Don’t be fooled by scammersâ€™ flattery

By

The regulator has released a series of warning signs for identifying investment scammers following news this morning of increasing fraud.

The signs include warning on common flattery techniques used by fraudsters to gain investors’ trust.

The FCA found victims lost an average of £29,000 to investment scams last year, while Action Fraud figures show total losses of £197m.

The FCA’s six warning signs are outlined below:

  1. Unexpected contact ​​​​– Traditionally scammers cold-call but contact can also come from online sources, for example email or social media, post, word of mouth or even in person at a seminar or exhibition.
  2. Time pressure – They might offer you a bonus or discount if you invest before a set date or say the opportunity is only available for a short period.
  3. Social proof – They may share fake reviews and claim other clients have invested or want in on the deal.
  4. Unrealistic returns – Fraudsters often promise tempting returns that sound too good to be true, such as much better interest rates than elsewhere.
  5. False authority – Using convincing literature and websites, claiming to be regulated, speaking with authority on investment products.
  6. Flattery – Building a friendship with you to lull you into a false sense of security.                                                                                                                                                                                                                        Source: The FCA

Finance expert and FCA scam campaign supporter Alvin Hall says: “Regardless of how confident you are in what you’re investing, you should know who you’re investing with and the FCA warning list is a fantastic resource for smart investors to use to protect themselves.”

Scammers are also becoming increasingly difficult to spot, he adds.

The regulator warns fraudsters can make contact by email, through fake websites, and increasingly though social media channels including Facebook and Instagram.

Fifty-four per cent of people who checked the FCA’s website last year when contacted by a scammer had been reached online.

The FCA’s ScamSmart campaign website for increasing awareness around fraud saw an average 3,145 page visits in just 55 days last year.

Insolvency Service issues warning over increasing pension scams

Aegon head of pensions Kate Smith says the regulatory push to quash scams should not prevent investors from being cautious when presented with opportunities.

“Legislation to prevent cold calling will help to an extent, but investors shouldn’t be lulled into thinking they’re home and dry.

“Fraudsters have chameleon like behaviour and they’ll say and do whatever gets them what they want. It is so important people question what’s being presented to them and ultimately seek some impartial advice.”

Recommended

JP Morgan takes stake in pensions technology company

JP Morgan has taken a minority equity stake in workplace pensions and technology company Smart Pensions. The investment comes as part of a new funding round for the company, which has now raised £50m. JP Morgan global head of retirement solutions Anne Lester will take a non-executive seat on Smart’s board. The move follows Legal […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
103

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
3

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]

Grow your business by adding a support services angle to protection conversations

Protection isn’t just about a potential future financial pay-out. Some plans can help policyholders in the here and now, through the additional support services they offer. Talking to clients about these can help you to have more meaningful and positive protection conversations and grow your business. Scottish Widows Care comes with every protection policy and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money Marketing to launch DFM insight hub for advisers

Money Marketing is delighted to announce we will soon be launching The DFM Centre, a one-stop–shop for financial advice firms providing the latest research and analysis on outsourced investment trends. Throughout the year we will be bringing you the best of Money Marketing and Platforum’s exclusive insights into the market, along with the best from other hand-picked experts to help you benchmark […]

White-label ETFs platform looks to bolster distribution with funding round

White-label platform for exchange-traded fund products HANetf has completed its second oversubscribed funding round with an undisclosed sum. The platform provides technical, regulatory and distribution infrastructure for launching and managing ETFs for asset managers without developing in-house infrastructure. The latest fundraising follows a round in December 2017 and sought funds for growth in areas of sales, distribution, […]
1

Rachel Vahey: Tackling the tapered annual allowance

The allowance remains one of the trickier areas of pensions legislation We are now entering the busiest time in our calendar – the mad last two months before the end of the tax year. One of the tasks for advisers working with their higher earners is to establish what their tapered annual allowance will be […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. john grierson 6th February 2019 at 11:44 am

    Am I alone in thinking that despite the overwhelming (over zealous) colossus of regulation especially in financial services there are more scams now than ever before?

  2. John Stirling 6th February 2019 at 4:39 pm

    @John Grierson.

    You are not wrong. The continued lack of forceful action from regulators and indeed police has given scammers a sense of invulnerability to consequence that means it is a growth industry.

    Until regulators and law enforcement decide to launch an ‘untouchables’ style approach to enforcement this is unlikely to change.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.Â  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email:Â customerservices@moneymarketing.com