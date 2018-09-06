Money Marketing
FCA director to join Pensions Regulator in newly created role

The Pensions Regulator has appointed the FCA’s Jo Hill to the newly created position of executive director of strategy and risk.

She starts the role in November and is currently the FCA’s director of market intelligence, data and analysis.

As an experienced regulator, Hill has a strong background in supervision, enforcement, insight and analysis at the FCA and predecessor regulator the FSA.

In her new role, Hill will be responsible for ensuring TPR’s tougher and more proactive regulatory approach continues to influence how it works with the pensions industry.

She will also lead on making better use of data to understand emerging risks and plan accordingly.

At the FCA Hill was responsible for the delivery of its data strategy and operations, including working on the Gabriel reporting system, alongside the establishment of its advanced analytics department.

TPR chairman Mark Boyle says: “The effective use of data in the early detection and mitigation of risks is crucial and through her wealth of experience and knowledge in this area, Jo will help maximise our effectiveness as we strive to make workplace pensions work for savers.”

  1. Lord Snooty 6th September 2018 at 1:41 pm

    She may have experience in market intelligence, data and analysis and supervision. But does she have any experience of the customer adviser relationship and how that works. Most at the FCA have qualifications and experience galore but have no idea what its actually like in the field

    • Matt Amber A 6th September 2018 at 5:01 pm

      You’re aware that financial advice makes up less than 1% of the financial services market right?

      To think the entirety of the regulatory system is there for a few thousand advisers is slightly egomaniacal.

  2. D H 6th September 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Seems to me, one has moved down one carriage on the regulatory gravy train.

    By looking at the history can we deduce, at the next stop, one may be exiting the Bisto express and boarding the Nimrod flyer ? loaded up with all ex colleagues at the big banks, auditors, life companies ? last stop the Tower of Babel

