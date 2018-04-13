FCA director: New rules will deliver a fair, open asset management industry

Last week, the FCA took the next step in improving competition in the
asset management industry. We have made new rules and are now
consulting on further proposals.
Our asset management market study has been one of the most
comprehensive competition investigations the FCA has yet done.
These reforms contribute to an already high volume of regulatory change for
asset managers. For those in the industry, this means some fundamental
changes.
That’s because these findings matter. More than three-quarters of UK
households are saving for, or receiving, occupational or personal pensions
that rely on asset managers’ services. The investment decisions people
make can have a profound impact on their, and their families’, financial
health.
Asset managers are there to look after the interests of the millions
who entrust them with their savings. That’s why it’s important the
industry works as well as possible, with firms competing on the value
they’re delivering, and able to show that they’re effective agents for
investors.
The latest announcements are an important milestone on the journey.
They follow a period of intensive consultation and engagement on what
we found and how we proposed to tackle it. Together, they seek to get
asset managers to compete better, give protection to those investors less
able to find better value for themselves and help intermediaries be more
effective.
The fight for value: Will the FCA’s new rules shake up asset management?
They use a range of tools and action including new FCA rules
and guidance, independent stakeholder-led initiatives, and a market
reference to the Competition and Markets Authority, alongside new
European rules.
We expect this comprehensive package of interventions will deliver a
significant benefit to all investors and a competitive asset management
industry that is fair, transparent, open and accountable