FCA director: New rules will deliver a fair, open asset management industry

FCA executive director of strategy and competition Chris Woolard

Last week, the FCA took the next step in improving competition in the

asset management industry. We have made new rules and are now

consulting on further proposals.

Our asset management market study has been one of the most

comprehensive competition investigations the FCA has yet done.

These reforms contribute to an already high volume of regulatory change for

asset managers. For those in the industry, this means some fundamental

changes.

That’s because these findings matter. More than three-quarters of UK

households are saving for, or receiving, occupational or personal pensions

that rely on asset managers’ services. The investment decisions people

make can have a profound impact on their, and their families’, financial

health.

Asset managers are there to look after the interests of the millions

who entrust them with their savings. That’s why it’s important the

industry works as well as possible, with firms competing on the value

they’re delivering, and able to show that they’re effective agents for

investors.

The latest announcements are an important milestone on the journey.

They follow a period of intensive consultation and engagement on what

we found and how we proposed to tackle it. Together, they seek to get

asset managers to compete better, give protection to those investors less

able to find better value for themselves and help intermediaries be more

effective.

The fight for value: Will the FCA’s new rules shake up asset management?

They use a range of tools and action including new FCA rules

and guidance, independent stakeholder-led initiatives, and a market

reference to the Competition and Markets Authority, alongside new

European rules.

We expect this comprehensive package of interventions will deliver a

significant benefit to all investors and a competitive asset management

industry that is fair, transparent, open and accountable