Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA deepens DB transfer probe through adviser questionnaire

By

The FCA has gathered data from advisers on the suitability of their defined benefit transfer files, whether they use contingent charging, and if they have changed their transfer process after previous guidance.

The regulator is zeroing in on adv­isers’ activity around DB transfers through a questionnaire sent to firms in December.

The document is eight pages long and responses were due by 8 January.

The information request is part of the FCA’s ongoing DB transfers
supervision work, which chief exec­utive Andrew Bailey referred to in his 18 January letter to work and pensions select committee chairman Frank Field.

A partial copy of the questionnaire Money Marketing has now seen that reveals the extensive measures taken by the FCA to understand pension transfers.

British Steel adviser explains ongoing charges calculation to MPs

It asks firms if they have reviewed or amended their transfer process since the publication of the FCA’s transfer alert in January 2017.

It also asks if they continue to operate a contingent charging model, how many transfers have been rejected following customer contact, and what percentage of files reviewed were found to be suitable, unsuitable, unclear or inadequate.

HC Wealth Management director John Abraham says: “It will be telling to see the percentage of enquiries that subsequently turn into a transfer. There are going to be firms that will be more cautious than others to go ahead.”

The FCA declined to comment.

Recommended

DB transfer values drop in January

Typical transfer values for defined benefit scheme members fell steadily over the start of the year due to higher gilt yields according to Xafinity’s latest data. Figures from the firm’s Transfer Value Index shows that the higher transfer values seen towards the end of last year weakened somewhat. At the end of December 2017, the […]

Pensions Ombudsman investigates 150 British Steel transfer value complaints

The Pensions Ombudsman is investigating more than 150 complaints about transfer values related to the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. The Ombudsman says it will soon be starting a group investigation into member complaints over early retirement factors. An update from the Ombudsman says: “We continue to receive new complaints and a high volume of enquiries […]

2

Another British Steel adviser loses pension transfer permissions

An IFA firm that was critical of the media’s coverage of the British Steel pension scandal has stopped advising on pension transfers, following intervention from the regulator. The firm, County Capital Wealth Management – which also trades as The Pension Review Service – says it has voluntary suspended its pension transfer permissions, but expects this […]

3

Steve Bee: Are advisers ready for the real baby boomers?

Contrary to popular belief, we have not yet seen the real wave of post-War babies reach their 60s – and millions have deferred DB pension wealth Something significant is about to happen that will affect all those involved in the giving of advice in the UK from 2020 onwards. In the five decades following the […]

Graphic content – December; the countries most exposed to a rise in protectionism

President-elect Trump has suggested withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and ending negotiations over the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), albeit there is considerable uncertainty over what he will, or even can, do. If one of the main consequences of the election of Donald Trump is US protectionism, it’s worth considering who stands to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS warns over more scam emails

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has urged the public to ignore emails from potential scammers claiming to be connected to the lifeboat fund. In an update on its website, the FSCS asks consumers not to respond to approaches from Bonham Holdsworth or Jefford W. Rangham. The lifeboat fund does not provide full details on the […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
9

British Steel IFA Active Wealth goes into liquidation

Active Wealth, one of nine firms that has stopped giving pension transfer advice in light of the British Steel pension saga, has gone into liquidation. An insolvency notice published by The Gazette on 12 February shows liquidator Crossfields was appointed on 5 February by the creditors. The Midlands-based firm has attracted attention for its role […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
4

Transparency will ‘force down’ adviser fees

Costs transparency will eventually force advisers to lower what they can charge clients overall, to 1.5 per cent a year, according to Lang Cat principal Mark Polson. Polson believes regulations such as Mifid II will steadily increase pressure on advisers and make it harder for them to justify fees above 1.5 per cent. Speaking at […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. John Adviser 14th February 2018 at 11:56 am

    The FCA need to give more clarity on dealing with DB transfers. Also FOS needs to get into line too.

  2. David Brookes 14th February 2018 at 12:19 pm

    “A partial copy of the questionnaire Money Marketing has now seen that reveals the extensive measures taken by the FCA to understand pension transfers”
    So do the FCA not understand pension transfers.

Leave a comment