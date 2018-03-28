FCA: Customers do not listen to drawdown information

Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Customers are going into non-advised drawdown regardless of the options communicated to them, according to the findings of a review by the FCA published today.

The regulator assessed a sample of non-advised drawdown sales by firms covering approximately 74 per cent of the market by sales volume for the period from April 2015 to April 2017.

This included life insurers and Sipp operators and looked at all forms of communication with customers, including written, telephone and online.

Drawdown sales are now twice as high as annuity sales, with 37 per cent of drawdown sales made without advice.

The FCA notes firms are offering online tools and calculators to help customers make informed decisions.

However, it found some customers do not fully engage with the information and are therefore potentially putting themselves at risk of harm.

The findings will also inform the FCA’s Retirement Outcomes Review, which will be published during the first half of 2018.

These findings and the Retirement Outcomes Review final report will also inform the FCA and The Pensions Regulator’s joint strategic approach to the pensions and retirement income sector, due to be published later this year.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says: “The FCA’s research reinforces the value of taking financial advice when making key at-retirement decisions.

“Too many unadvised consumers are not engaging with the information which providers send them because they have already made up their mind what they want to do.

“In addition, many are very focused on accessing their tax-free cash and give relatively little attention to where the rest of their money goes, often leaving it in low-return cash investments.”

Webb adds: “There may be a case for reviewing whether people should be able to access tax free cash and leave the rest invested so that they do not lose out on future investment growth.

“We also need to make sure that people get wake-up packs and other information much sooner, rather than after they have made up their minds.”

  1. Mr Boleyn PFS 28th March 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Not a surprise to hear this. Customers of advisers do not read suitability reports either, and do not read illustrations and warnings. They do not understand the minute details contained in the key features documents. Documentation is there mainly to cover the bums of the advisers giving the advice and very rarely helps customers understand things properly and very rarely helps them make a decision. The sooner the FCA realise that good advice is not related to documentation and paperwork the better. Even the term “good advice” is open to interpretation. What seems “good advice” can lead to unintentionally awful outcomes, and perversely what seems “bad advice” can lead to marvellous outcomes. There is a lot of unimaginative, lazy thinking when it comes to regulating advice. And a lot of government policy making is ill-considered (from all parties), rushed through without appropriate thought of consequences, and a lot of products are constructed in ways that disadvantage the client. Getting wake up packs earlier will have no impact on the problem of customers not reading them. They will just go in the bin earlier in the process.

  2. Duncan Carter 28th March 2018 at 12:50 pm

    So why the surprise, this is exactly what the government intended. Trillions of pounds in pension funds just winking at the Chancellor was too big a temptation, and as always let’s live for today. Forget about how the landscape will look in ten years!

    Anybody remember Gordon Brown’s first tax raid on pension funds and selling off the gold at bargain basement prices. Hilarious except it’s not funny!

  3. Lord Snooty 28th March 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Do smokers read the cautionary notices on fag packets before smoking. Do drinkers take note of the health warnings on the bottle. We are a nation of people who think they know better. Money is a huge(hypnotic) driving force that is sometimes too powerful to counter. To hell with the consequences I want the money now

  4. Grey Area 28th March 2018 at 2:01 pm

    This is not news to anyone who has ever sat down with a client to advise them. Mr Boleyn and Lord Snooty have said all that needs to be said on client engagement. It’s a fact of life and you can’t pass rules to change it.

    The Government have decided on pension freedoms and that necessarily comes with downsides. Some clients will inevitably be worse off because of the decisions THEY make. What the FCA need to do is decide how they deal with the reality rather than fighting against it or pretending they can circumvent it somehow (largely by blaming others).

  5. Andrew Macintyre 28th March 2018 at 3:01 pm

    If the FCA were not so far detached from reality, this would come as no shock to them..! Financial advisers, who actually deal with the real world, all said this is what would happen when pension freedoms were first announced. What planet are the FCA actually on?

  6. Steve D 28th March 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Apart from all that has already been said above, which is spot on, it is the policyholders money, the policyholders decision and like with their other savings, when they’re gone they’re gone; they’re over 18 and know full well what happens when you run out of money (unless it’s through adverse market performance of course)! Enough of this nannying!

  7. Evan Owen 28th March 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I bet they will remember every single word when they want to complain 20 years down the line

