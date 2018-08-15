Money Marketing
FCA criticises mortgage administrators’ ‘inflexible’ complaints handling

Mortgage-House-Coins-Wallet-House-700x450.jpgThe FCA has published the findings of its review into how non-deposit taking mortgage lenders and mortgage third-party administrators handle complaints, concluding that some approaches are “inflexible”.

The regulator wanted to see if the processes involved in handling complaints posed a risk to customers, and, in some areas, found room for improvement.

While the FCA found that companies have a “positive attitude” towards analysing root causes of complaints, it says that a lack of consistent recording of both a complaint and its causes can create issues. It also bemoans a lack of reporting, specifically in customer experience and outcomes.

The FCA also found that some firms adhere too rigidly to a “tick-box” approach to compliance. In doing so, the full effect on customers is not always taken into account, and can “drive complaints operations in ways which may not be in customers’ best interests,” says the report.

It describes an example where a vulnerable customer was asked to recall a direct debit with their bank, rather than the firm correcting the error and returning the funds itself.

As well as recommending that companies improve their governance and processes, the FCA concludes that firms must not be over-reliant on policies and procedures, and exercise good judgement in putting a customer’s interest first when dealing with complaints. It also stresses the need for better record keeping.

