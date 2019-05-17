Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA criticised for not investigating Lloyds’ treatment of a whistleblower

By

Andrew-Bailey-PRA-2013-500x320.jpgA whistleblower who wrote a report criticising Lloyds Bank’s handling of a scandal at HBOS has rebuked the FCA for not investigating, the Financial Times reports.

Former Lloyds staffer Sally Masterton wrote to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey last year, asking him to look into the conduct of Lloyds senior managers towards her.

In 2014, Masterton used knowledge from working in the bank’s high-risk division and claimed that some of HBOS’ executives from its Reading branch were concealing fraud.

This was prior to HBOS becoming a subsidiary of Lloyds following the Global Financial Crisis.

Masterton contacted Bailey last June to say Lloyds had written to the FCA about her in a way “cynically intending to undermine my credibility and minimise the impact of her report.”

She deemed this inconsistent with the FCA’s requirements of “integrity” and “openness with the regulator”.

Lloyds faces up to HBOS whistleblower case again

The FT says Bailey encouraged Lloyds to settle with Masterton financially, but did not consider criticisms she made about the conduct of the bank and its senior managers as serious.

Lloyds compensated Masterton and apologised for the treatment she received last November.

In a letter to MP Kevin Hollinrake, Masterton now says: “The FCA is comprehending or fulfilling its duties, particularly in relation to its legal and regulatory obligations to review the fitness and propriety of senior management under the [regulator’s] Senior Manager and Certification Regime.”

Hollinrake has in turn written to chancellor Philip Hammond asking him to intervene and pursaude the FCA to consider an investigate of Masterton’s complaints.

Hollinrake says: “Anyone under consideration for the role of Bank of England governor must be able to demonstrate a willingness to tackle wrongdoing in the banking sector without fear or favour.”

The FCA said in a statement it had “repeatedly emphasised the need for Lloyds to ensure that Sally Masterton was treated appropriately and Bailey did intervene personally to make sure that happened”.

Recommended

Perspective makes first London acquisition

IFA consolidator Perspective Financial Group has made its first acquisition in London. The Group has bought south east London firm Thornton Springer Financial Services LLP. The purchase is Perspective’s 34th since the group was launched in 2008 and brings its number of offices across the UK to fifteen. Thornton Springer Financial Services was originally part […]

Portfolio-Performance-Investment-UK-Bonds-700x450.jpg
3

Investor blames FCA for losses after mini-bond firm collapse

A complainant who says the FCA’s investigation into mini bond provider London Capital & Finance unnecessarily caused its inevitable collapse has had their review into the case quashed. The complainant alleges the FCA’s moves against LC&F caused the loss of their investment in mini-bonds with the now-collapsed provider. A total 11,500 investors lost £237m after […]

Standard Life Aberdeen bounces back from asset fall

Standard Life Aberdeen has posted its first quarter results for 2019, praising “positive markets” in which it grew assets by 3 per cent. Currently the UK’s second-largest asset manager, SLA recorded total assets under management and administration of £568.9bn for Q1. This figure is up 3 per cent on Q4 last year. The asset manager […]

Profile: ‘More of my time is spent running the firm than meeting clients; I never wanted to do that’

Paterson Financial Planning managing director on selling his firm to his staff through an employee ownership trust With many careers, the further up the corporate ladder you go, the more you are taken away from the things you initially loved about the role. Greater responsibility often brings with it the need to manage people, so […]

Marketing to millennials

Ross Jackson – Senior Marketing Manager, Royal London Millennials are a scary bunch aren’t they? They’re more demanding of businesses that they deal with, are less loyal to brands, and have a much higher level of digital understanding than previous generations. And while those sweeping generalisations may all be true, they’re just another segment of potential […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Twelve advice firms make latest FSCS default list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has published its latest list of defaulted firms, with financial and investment advice firms accounting for more than half. A total 12 advice firms are named on the list of 21 firms, along with London-based investment specialist Vantage Investment Group. London-based adviser Sequant Capital Limited has been named on the […]

Transact assets up 15% after Q4 struggles

Transact’s funds under direction rose 3.9 per cent to £34.4bn for the first half of 2019, latest results show. An H1 update from parent company IntegraFin today sounded a positive note on the platform’s performance in the first half of the year. The £34.4bn in funds is an increase of 15.6 per cent from £29.7bn […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com