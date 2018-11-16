Money Marketing
FCA continues workshops for DB transfer advice firms

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpgThe FCA has said it will continue its UK-wide workshop series on financial advice and defined benefit pension transfers.

In a newsletter yesterday, the watchdog confirmed it would push ahead with more “Live and Local” interactive events for representatives of regulated firms with DB transfer permissions.

The sessions will feature case studies and practical examples, and will look at the FCA’s updated rules and guidance, what it expects from advisers transacting DB transfers, and key points to consider about giving advice in the market.

Workshops are running until March 2019, for which registration is now open, and the FCA says it intends to announce more sesions in the coming months.

The regulator is also set to continue its monthly question and answer sessions for mortgage advisers, “Ask the regulator”, and events for general insurance intermediaries to help them understand the impact of the Insurance Distribution Directive and the extension of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime.

Business-People-Silhouette-Leaving-Walking-700x450.jpg

Intrinsic managing director to leave wealth network

Intrinsic wealth network managing director Stephen Fryett is set to leave the business the business in mid-2019. Fryett has been with Intrinsic since its formation in 2005, initially as network sales director before becoming managing director of the wealth network in 2016. Fryett overlooked investment and pension advisers at the wealth network. The company said […]
4

FCA outlines levy plans for new govt guidance body

FCA-regulated firms will continue to fund the cost of pensions guidance and debt advice as the government moves to a new single public guidance body, the regulator has confirmed. Business contributing to the cost of debt advice in the UK will continue to do so but through split levies – one administered by devolved authorities […]

The best of both worlds

Business Development Manager Kim Nelson and Lead MPS Manager Steven Rooke discuss the direction of traffic towards investment solutions in the adviser market and the increased use of models as a complete client investment solution in an adviser’s business. They then discuss the active/passive debate, looking at both the history, investment process and implementation considerations […]

  • Top trends

Amber Rudd to return as work and pensions secretary

Former home secretary Amber Rudd is set to return to the cabinet as work and pensions secretary, according to reports. The appointment follows the departure of Esther McVey yesterday over her refusal to back the government’s draft Brexit deal. According to reports, Rudd, a remainer, was offered the job after environment secretary Michael Gove spent […]

Fears protection commission disclosure will turn clients off advisers

As new disclosure rules bring the full extent of protection commissions into the spotlight, experts are asking if this will see clients ditch their advisers in favour of execution-only services. Under the Insurance Distribution Directive, from 1 October advisers have had to provide clients with information before a product sale about any commission received, which […]

