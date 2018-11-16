FCA continues workshops for DB transfer advice firms

The FCA has said it will continue its UK-wide workshop series on financial advice and defined benefit pension transfers.

In a newsletter yesterday, the watchdog confirmed it would push ahead with more “Live and Local” interactive events for representatives of regulated firms with DB transfer permissions.

The sessions will feature case studies and practical examples, and will look at the FCA’s updated rules and guidance, what it expects from advisers transacting DB transfers, and key points to consider about giving advice in the market.

Workshops are running until March 2019, for which registration is now open, and the FCA says it intends to announce more sesions in the coming months.

The regulator is also set to continue its monthly question and answer sessions for mortgage advisers, “Ask the regulator”, and events for general insurance intermediaries to help them understand the impact of the Insurance Distribution Directive and the extension of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime.