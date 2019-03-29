FCA to grant firms PI flexibility after FOS limit increase

The FCA will consider the individual circumstances for advice firms who cannot get their personal indemnity insurance re-confirmed before the 1 April increase in the maximum compensation limit for Financial Ombudsman Service claims, Money Marketing has been told.

Monday will see an increase in the FOS’s limit from £150,000 to £350,000.

Confirmation of the changes took place on 8 March, and has been met with backlash in the last few weeks with trade bodies claiming that advice firms cannot renegotiate their insurance in less than a month to reflect the new limit.

Despite pressure from the trade bodies, the FCA tells Money Marketing the £350,000 limit will be in place from Monday.

A spokeswoman says: “We consulted thoroughly before deciding on the new rules and firms have had sufficient time to discuss cover with insurers.

“If firms do need to obtain different PII cover and need a short time to obtain this then we will consider their individual circumstances.”

Pimfa said this week the watchdog has failed to properly assess the impact of the move on insurance companies as well as advice firms that need cover from them.

The body argued that the implementation of the levy should be postponed in order to give insurers time to adjust.

Fellow trade body Libertatem is understood to have met with FOS representatives this week with a steering committee it established on 21 March calling for a decrease of the limit rather than an increase.

The FCA spokeswoman says: “The new award limit will provide further protection for consumers and small businesses and we will not be delaying its implementation.”