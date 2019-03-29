Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA to grant firms PI flexibility after FOS limit increase

By

Money and umbrella - thumbnailThe FCA will consider the individual circumstances for advice firms who cannot get their personal indemnity insurance re-confirmed before the 1 April increase in the maximum compensation limit for Financial Ombudsman Service claims, Money Marketing has been told.

Monday will see an increase in the FOS’s limit from £150,000 to £350,000.

Confirmation of the changes took place on 8 March, and has been met with backlash in the last few weeks with trade bodies claiming that advice firms cannot renegotiate their insurance in less than a month to reflect the new limit.

Despite pressure from the trade bodies, the FCA tells Money Marketing the £350,000 limit will be in place from Monday.

A spokeswoman says: “We consulted thoroughly before deciding on the new rules and firms have had sufficient time to discuss cover with insurers.

“If firms do need to obtain different PII cover and need a short time to obtain this then we will consider their individual circumstances.”

Pimfa said this week the watchdog has failed to properly assess the impact of the move on insurance companies as well as advice firms that need cover from them.

Does FOS compensation limit hike justify a surge in PI bills?

The body argued that the implementation of the levy should be postponed in order to give insurers time to adjust.

Fellow trade body Libertatem is understood to have met with FOS representatives this week with a steering committee it established on 21 March calling for a decrease of the limit rather than an increase.

The FCA spokeswoman says: “The new award limit will provide further protection for consumers and small businesses and we will not be delaying its implementation.”

Recommended
1

Canada Life: 68% of clients access pensions without an adviser

Sixty-eight per cent of people who are accessing their pension are not currently using a financial adviser says provider Canada Life. The finding is from a study based on research done in March by Opinium among 505 respondents aged over 55 who have accessed their pensions from April 2015. It sheds light on how people […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]
11

FSCS fields 600 claims against DB transfer adviser

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has received at least 625 claims against a collapsed advice firm involved in defined benefit transfers into high-risk Sipp investments, Money Marketing can reveal. Data provided by the lifeboat fund shows that the FSCS has so far made 530 decisions on claims relating to Merseyside firm Henderson Carter Associates, of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Royal London to increase fund fees

Royal London Asset Management will increase fees for some of its multi-asset, equity and bond funds as it switches to a new fee structure. RLAM will roll annual management charge and ongoing charge figures into a single mixed fund management fee from 3 June. RLAM chief distribution officer Rob Williams says the move follows customer […]

Phil Wickenden: Don’t rush to believe in unicorns

Unicorns were rare years ago. They are still pretty difficult to find in the wild but the amount of companies meriting the moniker has increased. There are now hordes of them all over the world, from China to Silicon Valley. Investors and advisers need to tread carefully. A unicorn is a growth-oriented company, often venture […]

FCA confirms ban on binary options sales to retail customers

The FCA has confirmed that binary options products can no longer be sold, marketed or distributed to retail customers. In a statement today, the FCA says that binary options – which often involve the investor either taking a fixed return if a strike price is reached or losing their original investment entirely – are “gambling […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com