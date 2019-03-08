FCA confirms FOS compensation limit hike

The Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit will increase from the current £150,000 to £350,000 from 1 April, it has been confirmed today.

In a policy statement, the FCA says the development will allow the ombudsman to require financial services firms to pay significantly more compensation to consumers and businesses.

From 1 April, the current £150,000 limit will increase to £350,000 for complaints about actions by firms on or after that date.

For complaints about actions before 1 April that are referred to the FOS after that date, the limit will rise to £160,000.

The watchdog has also confirmed that both award limits will be automatically adjusted every year to ensure they keep pace with inflation.

The new award limit will come into force at the same time as the extension of the service to small and medium-sized enterprises, not just individual complainants.

This will include firms with fewer than 50 employees, annual turnover of under £6.5m and an annual balance sheet total of under £5m.

An additional 210,000 SMEs will be able to complain to the FOS.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “Consumers and small businesses struggle with the cost and time needed to take firms to court, so it is essential they can receive fair compensation from the FOS when things go wrong.

“We have listened carefully to the feedback we have received and believe our approach is right and will bring benefits to both the consumers and micro-enterprises currently eligible for the ombudsman service and the small businesses who will become eligible in April.”