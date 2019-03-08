Money Marketing
FCA confirms FOS compensation limit hike

By

Andrew-Bailey-Conference-Alt-2013-700x450.jpgThe Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit will increase from the current £150,000 to £350,000 from 1 April, it has been confirmed today.

In a policy statement, the FCA says the development will allow the ombudsman to require financial services firms to pay significantly more compensation to consumers and businesses.

From 1 April, the current £150,000 limit will increase to £350,000 for complaints about actions by firms on or after that date.

For complaints about actions before 1 April that are referred to the FOS after that date, the limit will rise to £160,000.

The watchdog has also confirmed that both award limits will be automatically adjusted every year to ensure they keep pace with inflation.

The new award limit will come into force at the same time as the extension of the service to small and medium-sized enterprises, not just individual complainants.

This will include firms with fewer than 50 employees, annual turnover of under £6.5m and an annual balance sheet total of under £5m.

An additional 210,000 SMEs will be able to complain to the FOS.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “Consumers and small businesses struggle with the cost and time needed to take firms to court, so it is essential they can receive fair compensation from the FOS when things go wrong.

“We have listened carefully to the feedback we have received and believe our approach is right and will bring benefits to both the consumers and micro-enterprises currently eligible for the ombudsman service and the small businesses who will become eligible in April.”

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. derek bradley 8th March 2019 at 11:22 am

    Does this regulator want to see more firms go out of business?

    “We have listened carefully to the feedback we have received and believe our approach is right”

    Really? What feedback and from who?

    This sounds a lot like Lord Meltchett’s Court Martial of Blackadder.

    Blackadder’s court martial was less than fair, since Melchett was the judge and Darling the prosecution. Meltchett opens by saying, “The case before us is that of the Crown versus Captain Edmund Blackadder, alias the Flanders Pigeon Murderer. Oh, and hand me the black cap, will you – I’ll be needing that.”

    Now that’s consultation?

    I rest my case.

  2. Robin Hunter 8th March 2019 at 11:28 am

    The increase from £150k to £160k is already more than twice RPI, and more than three times CPI!

  3. Geoff Sharpe 8th March 2019 at 11:58 am

    Just at a time when compensation claims are coming from every direction, DB transfers, SIPPs, unregulated investments etc.

    So much for Pensions Freedoms for the right clients, PI insurers will kill the market for DB transfers particularly, how will the FCA explain the loss of lucrative tax revenue to the Treasury?

  4. Nick Bamford 8th March 2019 at 1:54 pm

    It wasn’t a consultation FCA had already decided they were going to do this.

    We are faced with a scenario where;

    The FOS compensation limit is more than three times as great as a legal claim that would be dealt with by a Crown Court or the High Court with all the protections in law that offers;

    Where a complaint is dealt with by an organisation that has an “inquisitorial remit” (has the right to make up complaints not made by the client);

    Other than a failure of process the adviser has no right of appeal;

    An organisation that by its own admission doesn’t deal adequately with 1:12 of the complaints it receives.

    The suggestion, reported elsewhere is that PI costs to the intermediary sector could rise by 500%

    You really couldn’t make this stuff up. I would laugh if it were not so awful.

    The consumer deserves a robust Ombudsman services it’s just they don’t have one

  5. Damian McPhun 8th March 2019 at 3:52 pm

    “FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “Consumers and small businesses struggle with the cost and time needed to take firms to court, so it is essential they can receive fair compensation from the FOS when things go wrong.”

    “Fair compensation from the FOS” – there’s the rub. The compensation comes from the firm and is very often incredibly unfair and a product of either a lack of understanding from FOS staff or a willingness to give the benefit of every doubt to the consumer with no evidence, but to disregard most of what the firm says, even though it was the business engaged with the client. This is extremely unwelcome news for the industry and to call it a consultation seems a bit wide of the mark. The FCA want to do it. They consult. The vast majority of the industry says “you shouldn’t do it”. The FCA does it anyway. Consultation over.

