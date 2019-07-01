Money Marketing
FCA confirms fee cut for advisers

The FCA has confirmed a reduction in the amount advisers pay towards it in a policy statement published today.

The update says the watchdog will reduce the amount of “A13” block fees – which includes advisers and some brokers – from £80.3m in 2018/19 to £79.4m in 2019/20.

The measure represents a fall of around 1 per cent in adviser FCA levies.

The 2019/20 periodic regulatory fees and levies apply to the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service general levy, Money and Pensions Service (formerly the Single Financial Guidance Body), devolved authorities and illegal money lending levy.

The watchdog says its total annual funding requirement remains unchanged from the April consultation at £558.5m with an increase of 2.7 per cent.

This includes the FCA’s ongoing regulatory activities budget, the money needed to cover for changes to regulatory responsibilities and costs related to EU withdrawal.

See table below that confirms the breakdown of the annual funding requirement and final financial penalty rebate.

The FCA also reports the Money and Pensions Service has reported it underspent in the 2018/19 budgets for money guidance, pensions guidance and debt advice.

Overall the guidance body has spent £107.4m which is less than the £117.6m initially raised.

The total budget for delivering the pensions guidance function for 2019/20 is £30.7m that will fund the pensions guidance function that was previously provided by Pension Wise.

It also includes £4.7m for the pensions dashboard.

The total budget for delivering the Money and Pensions Service debt advice function for 2019/20 is £53.3m.

A full breakdown of spending can be seen in the table below.

The policy statement also adds FOS has asked the FCA to recover £44.5m, up from £24.5m in 2018/19, through the general levy.

That extra money is meant to be allocated in line with the ombudsman’s forecast of where its costs will fall.

The increase of £20m will allow the ombudsman service to recover the under-collection in last year’s general levy of £1.5m, manage the set-up costs of two new jurisdictions and complaints made by small and medium-sized enterprises worth £5m.

The £20m will also cover complaints made about claims management companies, scale up to meet both increasing complaint volumes and a change in product mix worth £11.3m.

The additional funding also recognises that in 2019/20 the ombudsman service is expecting a total of 210,000 new cases outside of payment protection insurance.

This is the highest number the service will have ever received, and is approximately 30 per cent higher than the 2018/19 budget assumption of 160,000 new cases.

