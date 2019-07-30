FCA confirms drawdown investment pathway reforms

Money Marketing
Customers who enter drawdown without advice must be offered investment pathways by providers from 1 August 2020, the FCA says.

The watchdog confirmed it will bring forward a range of measures to protect consumers in non-advised drawdown in a policy statement this morning.

The changes are part of the Retirement Outcomes Review and have been developed over the past two years.

The FCA wants consumers who enter drawdown without taking advice to have four options about how they can use their pot.

The four options to be considered when considering drawdown are leaving the money where it is; purchasing an annuity within the next five years; start taking money as a long-term income within the next five years or plan to cash in all the money within five years.

The policy statement also says drawdown providers must ensure that consumers entering drawdown invest wholly or predominantly in cash only if they have taken an active decision to do so.

This is to address the latest findings from the FCA that around 30 per cent of consumers enter drawdown unadvised.

Also pension providers must give consumers in decumulation annual information on the costs and charges they have paid on their pension pot, expressed as a single pounds and pence figure.

Providers with less than 500 non-advised consumers a year entering drawdown can choose not to offer pathway solutions for any of the investment pathway objectives.

They would instead have to refer consumers who select an investment pathway objective to either another provider’s pathway solutions, or the Money and Pensions Service drawdown comparator tool.

Reacting to the statement, Canada Life technical director Andrew Tully says: “FCA is proceeding with the proposals it outlined last year. The communications around default pathways need to be very clear to help people understand what the strategy is aiming to achieve, and whether it meets their risk appetite.

“Communications will need to continue to help ensure that as people’s circumstances inevitably change as they move through retirement, the investment strategy they are using remains appropriate.

“While much of this is aimed at non-advised clients, advisers will have to consider pathway solutions when making their recommendation about which investment strategy is appropriate.”

He adds: “The changes around cash funds are sensible. While cash may be appropriate as part of a portfolio, or as a short-term strategy, people using drawdown need to generate investment returns to mitigate the effects of inflation and charges.

“Changes to key features illustrations, including showing customers charges in pounds and pence, will help people shop around for the best deal.”

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Peter French 30th July 2019 at 12:11 pm

    It has been said many times – when is advice not advice? When you are offering only 4 options, probably linked to funds which are best for the provider, and leaving it to the consumer? If any of the options have a link to an investment route, then surely that constitutes investment advice albeit on a restricted basis. Can an IFA get away with such limited options and be able to say no advice was given?

    • Andrew Tully 30th July 2019 at 12:42 pm

      In their document FCA says, We think that providers can offer investment pathways to consumers without giving a personal recommendation. But we recognise that further guidance might help providers design their communications and choice architecture in a way that avoids this risk.’
      However also worth noting it goes on to say ‘we cannot make rules to give providers a guarantee that in offering investment pathways they will not be providing a personal recommendation’

