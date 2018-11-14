Money Marketing
FCA: Ban begins for debt management boss

The FCA has banned the boss of a debt management firm who used client money to purchase his business.

Darren Lee Newton is the former owner of First Step Finance Limited which he acquired for £322,500 in 2013.

The amount was transferred to First Step’s prior director Christine Whitehurst directly from new clients’ accounts, despite a shortfall in client money at the firm of more than £6m at the time.

The FCA banned Whitehurst and her husband 12 months ago for dishonestly misappropriating money from First Step.

Despite initially appealing his ban, Newton will not be able to work in the financial services sector from today, according to a statement on the FCA website.

FCA executive director of enforcement Mark Steward says the clients  already in debt are now left in an even worse position.

He says: “Mr Newton blatantly used customers’ money; this was dishonest and showed a complete lack of integrity.

“He is not a fit and proper person and poses a serious risk to consumers.  This is the strongest action we can take and will prevent him from operating in financial services again.”

First Step entered administration in 2014, with more than 4,000 customers being affected by a £7m shortfall in client money.

