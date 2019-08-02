Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA concerned ex British Steel pension members received ‘unsuitable advice’

By

The FCA will help former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme determine if they should make a complaint about the advice they received when they transferred out of the scheme.

The regulator is hosting two events in Port Talbot to provide information for potentially affected people as it is concerned some members may have received “unsuitable advice”.

It says financial advisers and firms must be held to account if they do not comply with the rules set out for them by the regulator.

Counting the human cost of the British Steel saga six months on&#8230;

Former members of the pension scheme will be provided with information about how the financial advice process should work.

They will also be told about the type of information BSPS members should have been asked by their financial adviser before a recommendation was provided and how advisers needed to demonstrate their recommendation.

Guidance on the services financial advisers may continue to provide to members, including regular reviews of investments, will also be explained.

The FCA says the events will give former members the chance to decide whether to make a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service if they think they received “unsuitable pension transfer advice”.

FOS can now award compensation of up to £160,000 for actions before 1 April 2019.

British Steel transfer complaint details surface

Promoting the events, the FCA says: “As a financial regulator, we are concerned that some members who transferred out of the BSPS may have received unsuitable advice.

“Our role as the Financial Conduct Authority is to regulate firms and financial advisers in the UK and set rules for firms and advisers which they must follow and are held to account if they don’t.”

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme, FOS and the Money and Pensions Service will also attend the events.

In 2017, the FCA published its expectations of firms when advising on pensions transfers. This laid out the regulator’s concern that consumers receiving pensions advice are at risk of transferring into unsuitable investments.

The sessions will be held on Wednesday 21 August and Thursday 5 September 2019 at Princess Royal Theatre, Civic Centre, Port Talbot from 4.30pm until 6pm.

Recommended
2

Industry reacts to new prime minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has defeated Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative leadership contest and will become the new prime minister tomorrow. He won 92,153 votes compared to Hunt’s 46,656. Johnson vowed to “energise the country” and said he would deliver Brexit. But he acknowledged some people “will question the decision” to choose him as the next PM. Chancellor […]

Phil Wickenden: Cut your systems some slack

Deadlines work. They work because they focus the mind and create urgency. They work to get us to file our taxes or finish a project. They’re an external lever for the work we have to do. On the other hand, pudding works too. You don’t need an external force to encourage you to eat pudding […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Kim North: If pensions tax must change, make it simpler

We now have a new prime minister and YouGov research shows although Boris Johnson is the most popular Tory MP, just one in five expect him to be a good or great prime minister, compared to half who think he will be a poor or terrible one. Brexit issues dominate and within financial services media […]

RBS completes unsuitable advice redress as profits surge

The Royal Bank of Scotland is continuing its road to recovery, announcing a £1.7bn pay out to shareholders and confirming investigations into its  investment advice services are complete. Half year results this morning show pre-tax profits at the bank climbed 48 per cent to £2.7bn in the first half of the year compared to the […]
2

Sipp provider legal fight seeks donations through adviser trade body

Adviser trade body Libertatem is asking financial planners to contribute to the cost of Sipp provider Berkeley Burke’s legal battle against the Financial Ombudsman Service. The lobby group has decided to lend its weight behind Berkeley Burke’s appeal, helping form its legal case as well as raising donations. Last October, Berkeley Burke lost a High […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com