FCA chief picks up £75,000 bonus

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey received a £75,000 bonus for 2017/18,the regulator’s account.

Part of the bonus has been deferred and will be paid in 2019. The portion of the bonus already received has been donated to the FCA’s staff charities, Richard House and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The bonus is a £10,000 increase on Bailey’s performance-related pay for 2016/17.

The regulator’s annual report shows Bailey was also allocated a basic salary of £440,000 last tax year, the same salary received 2016/17.

Director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard received the same base salary of £300,000 as in 2016/17, and £2,000 less in bonuses.

The fee for non-executive directors remains unchanged from 2016/17 at £35,000 per annum.

Directors Amelia Fletcher and Bradley Fried received additional fees of £7,500 each for their role on the subsidiary watchdog the Payment System Regulator’s Board.