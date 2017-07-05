FCA chief to pocket £65,000 bonus for first year’s work

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey was awarded a £65,000 bonus on top of his £330,000 salary for his first year’s work at the top of the regulator, accounts released today show.
The £65,000 bonus will be split, with a £26,000 payment received this March, and the remainder in March next year subject to approval from the FCA’s remuneration committee.
Other senior staff to receive performance related pay-outs include director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard, whose £50,000 bonus topped up a £300,000 salary, and outgoing chief executive Tracey McDermott, who received an £11,000 bonus and £284,000 in salary for her service during the year.
93 per cent of FCA staff received a bonus in the year. Around 60 per cent received bonuses of between 10 and 20 per cent of salary. 4 per cent received bonuses of between 25 per cent and 35 per cent, the highest on offer.
The regulator’s seven non-executive directors were paid a total of £274,000.
Cost cuts elswhere
Overall, however, the FCA has cut its staff costs by £2.2m, despite increasing headcount by 65 through the year, as the regulator looks to move away from the use of contractor and temporary staff.
The regulator revealed that staff costs had been driven down by efforts to reduce short-term resources “who typically incur higher costs than permanent employees”.
At the same time, average staff numbers over the year increase from 3,570 to 3,635.
The FCA upped its surplus from £10.3m to £56.7m and confirmed that it had gathered an extra £26.8m in fee income from £517.1m to £543.9m.
The amount of penalties the regulator collected, which are diverted to the Treasury dropped significantly, from £877.2m to £189.2m.
Fight against pension scams continues
Director of strategy and ‘competition’; bonus £50,000, what ‘competition’? The scammers and unregulated investment failures? I think the FCA have lost that one?
Chief Executive, salary £330,000 and bonus of £65,000. For what exactly? Have you seen the scammer numbers?
How about a 1% cap?
You could not make this up.
Whilst I am sure there have been many positive outcomes, again there is no clear documentation to clarify what justifies these bonus payments. If the stated goals have been reached, great, but what where they?
The regulator preaches but unfortunately does not practice its own guidance concerning clear charging and service agreements. From the outside looking in this looks like a payments agreed with no actual parameters.
So millions stolen under pension freedoms, financial service industry warned about inducements, clear disclosure and they are to receive a bonus which is funded for what and by?
Funny old world, one rule for them, another for everyone else.
So with 260 working days a year (ignoring bank and public holidays) Mr Bailey’s pay rate is equivalent to £1,519 per day. Then there will be the pension contributions and in the future a potential knighthood. And they talk about advisers providing value for money. Their actions speak so loud I can’t hear a word they say.