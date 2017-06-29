FCA chief: There is no such thing as free banking

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has said “free” banking services such as current accounts do not exist because they are subsidised by other services.
In a speech at a British Bankers’ Association conference today, Bailey took stock of the retail banking market since the financial crisis, saying it was “hard to escape the issue” of free-if-in-credit banking when looking at banks’ business models today.
Bailey said that “closing” free services as many predict was a misnomer because some clients would already be paying more to fund free services from other products.
He said: “I do not advocate ending free-if-in-credit banking. Why? Because there is no such thing to start with, so it cannot be abolished as such. Nothing in life is free – sorry to disappoint.
“Some of you may be saying ‘what is he on about?’ Of course, banking isn’t free. So, free-if-in-credit means that costs are recovered and charges levied on some products and services more than others. And, this means some customers pay more or less than others depending on what mix of products they use.”
Bailey noted that on current accounts, for example, a lower interest paid out to users is a cost, so they are not free.
He added that the “imbalance of returns” across products could have been what drove the creation of higher return products like payment protection insurance.
Oh god, not this tired old semantic debate again. I thought the credit crunch crisis killed it off, once we had real problems to talk about.
If I open a Santander 123 account they pay more in interest and cashback than they charge in account fee (unless I’m an idiot), so does that mean there’s no such thing as paid banking?
If I’m not paying for it then it’s free. We could say that because someone else pays for it (even though they do so willingly) or because the bank is expecting to make the money back off me later (even if they never do) it’s not free. We could say that smelling a wild rose or kissing your sweetheart is not free because the act requires energy which in turn requires you to purchase or produce food, and the rose itself cost the universe energy to assemble the particles that produce a pleasing smell. We could say that, but why rob all the meaning from a perfectly good word?
