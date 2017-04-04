FCA to change logo in ‘brand refesh’

The FCA will change its logo over the Summer, Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy has discovered.

The regulator has registered two versions of a new logo, both in its current colours, according to Intellectual Property Office filings. One contains all capital letters, while the other only capitalises the first letter of each word.

An FCA spokesman says: “The updated logo is part of the FCA brand refresh and will be rolled out over the coming months. We can provide more details then.”

The spokesman adds: “We need a logo that needs to work well for digital use, takes into account accessibility considerations and meets our needs for both internal and external purposes. This is particularly important as we are planning to launch our first national TV advertising campaign on payment protection insurance later this year and move to new offices in Stratford next year.

“Consumer research in particular has helped inform our evolution of the FCA logo to ensure ‘Financial Conduct Authority’ is clearly legible and accessible. This will help to give them assurance when engaging with our advertising that it is an ‘official’ communication from the FCA.”

The FCA has had its current burgundy and white logo since it was formed from the Financial Services Authority in 2013.

A 2013 freedom of information request submitted by adviser forum Panacea Adviser owner Derek Bradley showed the FCA spent £57,000 on registering its current logo and on legal fees to resolve registration issues.

The regulator spent £48,000 on its brand identity and £91,000 developing its brand guidelines.

The FCA also updated its website last year.