FCA to change logo in ‘brand refesh’

The FCA will change its logo over the Summer, Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy has discovered.
The regulator has registered two versions of a new logo, both in its current colours, according to Intellectual Property Office filings. One contains all capital letters, while the other only capitalises the first letter of each word.
An FCA spokesman says: “The updated logo is part of the FCA brand refresh and will be rolled out over the coming months. We can provide more details then.”
The spokesman adds: “We need a logo that needs to work well for digital use, takes into account accessibility considerations and meets our needs for both internal and external purposes. This is particularly important as we are planning to launch our first national TV advertising campaign on payment protection insurance later this year and move to new offices in Stratford next year.
“Consumer research in particular has helped inform our evolution of the FCA logo to ensure ‘Financial Conduct Authority’ is clearly legible and accessible. This will help to give them assurance when engaging with our advertising that it is an ‘official’ communication from the FCA.”
The FCA has had its current burgundy and white logo since it was formed from the Financial Services Authority in 2013.
A 2013 freedom of information request submitted by adviser forum Panacea Adviser owner Derek Bradley showed the FCA spent £57,000 on registering its current logo and on legal fees to resolve registration issues.
The regulator spent £48,000 on its brand identity and £91,000 developing its brand guidelines.
The FCA also updated its website last year.
Nearly £200,000 utterly utterly wasted, what a wonderful 3rd world country we live in when you take a peak under the bonnet.
You are bloody kidding! They are not a commercial enterprise. Who cares about their logo. It could just as well be a used toilet roll. They are not an outfit that needs to attract business and their captive audience really doesn’t give a toss. As to the public – just walk down the street and see how many can tell you what FCA stands for, what it does or where it is based.
How dare they have the effrontery to waste the money that their regulated firms have no choice but to pay.
100% no argument from me Harry – this time!! They probably needed to spend their external management consultant budget for the current year or something similar, otherwise they would lose it going forward, and they’ve already changed the firm they use to provide office plants and cooled water.
I had to go and check how the current one differs from the one they have registered…
…which just about sums it up really!
Spot on Harry. How about a letter to the Treasury Select Committee or whoever it is that oversees them.
About time they were held to account for all of their waste.
And the costs above do not include all the new signage, stationery etc.
Disgusting.
…. and of course £200k is just the start of the cost. You then have the cost of new stationery, new signs, changing the website ……….
Spendthrifts. Utterly irresponsible.
Being able to opt-out of having to change our stationery would be a cushion to the heavy blow that this is.
They are not a brand – Coke is a brand, Microsoft is a brand. The FCA is a regulator & has no funding apart from fees from those that it regulates. This is a disgraceful waste of our money but, once again, they act with impunity….. no one in Government will hold them to account
I had to check the date again, and yes it’s not April 1st
To what end? “It needs to work well for digital use” – well, that should have been thought of 5 years ago – digital wasn’t exactly new by then, was it? Also, why do they need a TV campaign? They are a regulator, not a campaign body……or am I being totally naïve?
Thought….., “only the FCA can cut 2 inches off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, then firmly believe they have a longer blanket”
£200k is nothing compared to the new signs, matts, stationary etc etc etc
I take it this will be paid for in part, by nil bonuses all round ? No I didn’t think so ….. abhorrent bunch of the worst kind of parasites ….. I give you the F C A ….