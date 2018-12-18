Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA to change how banks charge for overdrafts

By

The FCA has announced proposals to reform the way banks charge for overdrafts and other high-cost credit products. The regulator announced today its measures to bring an end to banks charging higher prices for any unarranged overdrafts.

In 2017, firms made more than £2.4bn from overdrafts, with roughly 30 per cent coming from unarranged overdrafts. The FCA says more than 50 per cent of banks’ unarranged fees came from just 1.5 per cent of customers in 2016. It says people living in “deprived areas” are more likely to be impacted by these fees and in some cases can be more than 10 times as high as fees for payday loans.

The FCA proposes steps for “radical change” to the market including: ensuring the price for each overdraft will be a simple, single interest rate – no fixed daily or monthly charges; banning fixed fees for borrowing through an overdraft; and telling banks to do more to identify overdraft customers who are showing signs of financial strain or are in financial difficulty, and to help them reduce their overdraft use.

‘Flawed’ FCA compensation scheme for Lloyds customers criticised

A consultation was held in May this year and the FCA has already introduced some reforms to help consumers better engage with their overdraft. This means banks must provide digital eligibility tools allowing customers to check if they can get a cheaper overdraft elsewhere, overdraft charge calculators to help customers translate interest rates into money terms, and alters and charges to show overdrawn balances at cash machines to address unexpected overdraft use.

The regulator chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “These changes would provide greater protection for the millions of people who use an overdraft, particularly the most vulnerable. It is clear to us that the way banks manage and charge for overdrafts needed fundamental reform.”

“We are proposing a series of radical changes to simplify the way banks charge for overdrafts and tackle high charging for unarranged overdrafts. These changes would make overdrafts simpler, fairer, and easier to manage. Our consultation is informed by our analysis of retail banking business models, and how these are evolving in the face of significant technological change.”

The consultation is open until 18 March 2019. The FCA will consider feedback before publishing policy statements in June 2019.

Recommended
2

All Transact staff to become shareholders after IPO success

All staff at platform Transact will receive shares in its parent company IntegraFin following the success of its March flotation on the London Stock Exchange. In full year results released today, IntegraFin chief executive Ian Taylor says all company staff will be made shareholders. He says: “By virtue of the flotation, we are now in […]

BlackRock joins forces with Microsoft to build new retirement platform

BlackRock has teamed up with Microsoft to build a platform to help people make better decisions for retirement planning. While the plans are US-based currently, the difficulties of planning and funding retirement are worldwide. The technology will bring together BlackRock’s investment capabilities with Microsoft’s technology strength with the goal to take advantage of both and […]
34

FOS tells Lighthouse to refund advice fee

The Financial Ombudsman Service has told an adviser to refund a client’s £970 advice fee and pay 8 per cent interest, plus £500 compensation, after it refused to sign a form declaring advice had been given. In the case, a client referred to as Mr B was advised by Lighthouse Advisory Services to transfer two existing […]

L&G apologies to client over pensions tax free cash error

Legal and General Assurance Society has apologised to a client for making repeated mistakes in the information it gave about the amount of tax free cash he could take. In a ruling from The Financial Ombudsman Service, Mr M complains L&G’s errors resulted in the need for him to return funds and caused him “significant trouble” and […]

thumbnail

What employers should expect over the next five years

A major feature of our articles is looking into the Jelf Employee Benefits crystal ball to predict changes and trends that may influence the short and medium term shape of UK employee benefits.  By flagging such changes early we aim to provide our followers with the tools to make sensible and informed decisions on their benefits offerings.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Carl Lamb: No excuses for sloppy DB transfer systems

Along with all the other firms that provide advice on defined benefit transfers, we received our questionnaire from the FCA about the quantity and nature of cases we have handled since 2015. By the time you read this, the deadline for its return will have passed and those under scrutiny will have breathed a collective […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 18th December 2018 at 10:08 am

    There may be merit in these proposals though, from what little I’ve seen (I’ve used the same bank for 38 years and, in all that time, have gone overdrawn only once), banks are very clear about their charges.

    The first thing that anyone anticipating needing to go overdrawn should do is contact their bank to talk things over so they don’t incur penalty charges for not having done so. Banks may not be paragons of virtue and compassion but neither are they charities.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com