Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: Brexit not opportunity to join regulatory race to the bottom

By

The UK will need to “redouble” its engagement with European regulatory and policymakers following Brexit, recently appointed FCA chair Charles Randall says.

In a speech today in London, Randall acknowledges the impending withdrawal date reiterating that a Brexit agreement will have important implications for how the FCA works in the future.

Randall says: “The FCA does not see the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union as an opportunity to join a race to the bottom in regulatory standards – quite the contrary.”

Tony Wickenden: Bombshells unlikely in pre-Brexit Budget

He adds: “We will need to redouble our engagement with our policymaking and regulatory colleagues in Europe and across the world, to continue to influence global standards of financial regulation.”

Randall cited a recent report which he says emphasises that strong global markets dampen the cycle of deregulation, crisis and regulation because they limit the opportunity for individual jurisdictions to race to the bottom.

Bank of England warns of house price plunge in no-deal Brexit

He says: “This is most definitely not a zero-sum game. Open and consistently regulated financial markets bring benefits to consumers and businesses in all jurisdictions.”

Randall adds: “That’s why I believe that consumers and businesses across Europe will expect to have continued access to the best financial services that are available in their time zone, maximising their own welfare and the potential of their nations’ economies.”

Recommended

Warning-Sign-Yield-Slow-Stop-Danger-700x450.jpg
1

Pressure mounts on FCA to act over ‘flawed’ Priips rules

The Investment Association is the latest trade body to urge the FCA to suspend parts of the Priips rules introduced in January. The Financial Times reports the IA saying investors are receiving information about fund costs that is “profoundly flawed” as a result of the regulation. Included in recommendations for overhauling Priips, the IA is […]

Andrew Tully: FCA data exposes worrying pension withdrawal rates

Average drawdown withdrawal rates have reached a level unlikely to be sustainable through retirement The FCA recently published new retirement income market data showing how consumers are using the pension freedoms. My initial reaction after reading the document was one of frustration, as the information only gives part of the overall picture. Providing some additional […]
3

FCA eyes 40 firms in adviser recruitment and training probe

The FCA is analysing information from 40 firms about their adviser recruitment processes and what quality checks are in place on the advice they give. Earlier this year, Money Marketing revealed that the FCA sent letters to a sample of firms asking about training, competence and hiring records for staff. A Freedom of Information Act request […]

Platform costs
2

How low can platform costs go?

Will technology drive fees below 10 basis points? Downward pressure on fees and charges has been affecting all corners of the retail investment market, with experts now questioning exactly how low pricing can go when it comes to adviser platforms. However, finding efficiencies must be balanced with the ability to run a viable business, as […]

FAMR – a familiar response

Pension specialist Fiona Tait takes a look at the Financial Advice Market Review and assesses the three areas where it suggests improvements can be made With significant budget changes ruled out (for a while anyway), the pension community briefly turned its attention to the FCA’s final report on its Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR), hoping […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Clive Waller: More regulation is not better in the digital world

Regulatory issues around advice versus guidance and suitability create problems for digital platforms but digitalisation will march forward regardless. I have just finished Nassim Taleb’s new book Skin In The Game. He is hugely critical of regulators, financial advisers, life coaches… oh, and consultants. It’s the bit about regulators that fascinates – the fact that there […]

Profile: Nicholls Stevens MD: ‘Everyone should have a guaranteed pension income and run riot with the rest’

Nicholls Stevens managing director on how to solve the problems created by pension freedoms A combination of being technically minded and looking for areas with recurring income that suited her business model set IFA Carole Nicholls on her path as a pensions specialist. The managing director of Bristol-based firm Nicholls Stevens realised early in her […]
1

Pensions minister: I will back the pension dashboard

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has reaffirmed his commitment to the pension dashboard, but has stopped short of forcing the industry to develop it using legislation, or putting a date on when financial advisers could get access. At a panel discussion at the Conservative Party Conference yesterday, Opperman sounded an optimistic note on the dashboard’s future, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com