Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA expresses concerns over FSCS drawdown treatment

By

Board minutes released by the FCA have shed further light on the regulator’s approach to reforming the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Notes from an October meeting reveal that the regulator is working with the lifeboat fund to produce “a more comprehensible document explaining the cover provided” when consumers are given bad advice or investment companies fail.

The FCA expressed specific concerns that drawdown compensation was treated differently from annuities, an issue that it says has been exacerbated by the pension freedoms. As insurance-based products, consumers are compensated for 100 per cent of losses of annuities, but drawdown cover is capped at £50,000.

The minutes read: “The Board expressed the view that messaging was very important as consumers needed to understand the difference between risk bearing and guaranteed products and that there would be an increased cost for the latter. It was queried what information consumers were being given at the point of sale and whether it was clear that changes could occur over the lifetime of the product.”

The FCA’s final proposals for changing FSCS funding were released the following month, and included increasing drawdown compensation limits to better harmonise them with protection for other areas.

The board minutes note: “The importance of making information available for consumers in a clear and succinct format was stressed and it was noted that the harmonisation of limits would simplify issues.”

The consultation also included plans for providers to contribute 25 per cent of advisers’ FSCS bills.

The board minutes show the FCA believes this will also “incentivise them to create products which are better understood and benefit consumers more.”

Recommended

Lakey-Alan-2014-MM-700.jpg
1

Alan Lakey: Catch-22 on commercial decisions

I am a great fan of commercial judgement.  After all most readers would not still be in business if they or their employers hadn’t made sound commercial determinations at some point. Of course, not all commercial judgements are sensible or even well thought through and the end result can be detrimental to one or more parties.  […]

BlackRock takes £5m stake in wealth manager

BlackRock has taken a £5m stake in AFH Wealth Management, following similar moves from rival fund managers. In a market update, the world’s largest asset manager said it acquired 1.9 million shares in the consolidator firm, resulting in a 5 per cent stake. AFH’s market capitalisation is currently around £100m and has £2.7bn funds under management. […]

Pension-pot-700.jpg
1

Labour to press Government on Waspi state pension reforms

Labour also outlined its support for Waspi in its manifesto for the June election Labour is to call on the Government to lower the retirement age for women born in the 1950’s, allowing them to retire aged 64 on a reduced state pension, rather than aged 66. According to the Independent, in a speech at […]

Directors, limited liability partners and auto-enrolment

By Jim Grant, Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst 6 April 2016 brought in changes to employer duties for directors and partners in limited liability partnerships. Here we explain exactly what’s changed. Before 6 April 2016… Directors of limited liability companies where there were no other directors or employees were exempt from the employer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Upwards trends

Five key advice market trends in 2017

The past 12 months have been full of opportunity, change and challenge for the advice profession. As we prepare to enter 2018, Money Marketing takes stock of some of the key trends affecting the market. Percentage fees fight for survival Despite many predicting a significant shift away from ad valorem models, two sets of FCA data suggest […]

Richard-Buxton-600x385.jpg

OMGI’s Buxton wary housing crisis could put Corbyn in power

Star fund manager Richard Buxton says the UK’s housing crisis could see Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister as capitalism fails the younger generation. Writing for The Telegraph, Buxton says the Conservative Party needs to get to grips with the shortage of affordable homes, even if it means paving sacrosanct countryside. The manager of […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Fidelity platform business posts £16m loss

The company that runs Fidelity’s platforms has posted a loss of £15.9m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017. Annual accounts posted to Companies House on 22 December for Financial Administration Services, which is the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the loss grew from £15.5m in 2016. The accounts document […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment