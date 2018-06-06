FCA art to move to Stratford as collection revalued at £800,000

Money Marketing
Forces of Nature series. Arrangement of colorful paint and abstract shapes on the subject of modern art, abstract art, expressionism and spiritualityThe FCA’s art collection has dipped in value since its latest valuation, Money Marketing has discovered, as the regulator plans to bring its pieces with it during its upcoming office move.

A 2015 valuation placed the FCA’s art collection, which includes paintings, photography pieces and sculpture, at £825,000.

A 2017 valuation now acquired by Money Marketing under the Freedom of Information Act shows that this has now fallen to £798,000.

The regulator’s collection consists of inherited work from previous regulators, which either bought the pieces or had them donated to it.

However, the FCA has still not sold any pieces since its inception in 2013.

The most expensive piece in the collection remains a bronze owl sculpture by British artist Geoffrey Dashwood. Originally made in 1998, the six feet, eight inch tall sculpture was valued at £100,000 in 2015, and was valued at £105,000 in the 2017 assessment.

FCA to spend £60m fitting out new offices

Other high-value pieces include an acrylic and gesso painting, The Colour of Money, by British exhibitor Perry Roberts, valued at £35,000, and a £25,000 screenprint, The Desert, from Turner-shortlisted artist Fiona Banner, one of two pieces of Banner’s work the FCA owns.

The FCA still owns and exhibits at least 11 photographs from predecessor regulator the Financial Services Authority’s photography club.

Since becoming the FCA, the regulator has had no pieces of art donated to it.

No further insurance valuation is scheduled at this time.

A FCA spokeswoman confirmed the artwork will be moved to its new Stratford base when the regulator moves offices this summer.

For the full list of FCA artworks click here.

  1. Julian Stevens 6th June 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Just WTF at the FCA sanctioned spending a hundred grand (of OPM) on a 6’8″ bronze owl sculpture?? If ever there were proof of the total, hollow and sham tokenism of the NAO’s alleged oversight of the regulator, this must surely be it.

