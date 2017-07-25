Money Marketing

FCA approves Standard Life Aberdeen merger

By

Sign-Signing-Letter-Contract-Business-700.jpgThe FCA has approved the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

In an announcement this afternoon, the companies stated that the regulator, along with the Prudential Regulation Authority, has confirmed its approval.

With the deal due to complete in three weeks’ time, it still remains subject to regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions and to a final approval at a court hearing scheduled for 11 August.

Standard Life/Aberdeen merger: What we know so far

It is expected to complete on 14 August.

The Competition Markets Authority gave the £11bn merger the green light in June, following approval from shareholders.

The deal will create the UK’s largest asset manager with assets under management set to total around £660bn.

Catch up on all Money Marketing’s coverage of the Standard Life/Aberdeen merger here.

