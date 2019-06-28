Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA appoints Zurich UK chief to Practitioner Panel

By
Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Zurich UK boss Tulsi Naidu is set to take over as head of one of the FCA’s oversight panels.

Naidu will lead the FCA Practitioner Panel from 1 August, succeeding Fidelity International chief executive Anne Richards in the post.

The panel is one of a number of independent statutory groups charged with oversight and consultation on FCA measures.

London Stock Exchange plc chief executive Nikhil Rathi becomes chair of another one of the groups, the FCA Markets Practitioner Panel, from 1 July 2019. He has been a member of the panel since 2015 and succeeds John Trundle, chief executive of Euroclear UK & Ireland

FCA chair Charles Randall says: “Both Tulsi and Nikhil have served on the panels for a number of years and are well placed to lead the panels in supporting the FCA to be a targeted and effective regulator.  The work of the panels has never been more important, given the extent of the changes in our world, including Brexit. I look forward to the robust but constructive challenge they will provide, and to working with them both in their new roles.”

Recommended
1

Guidance body calls on banks to promote financial well-being  

The Money and Pensions Service has released a report today calling on the retail banking sector to put customers’ financial well-being at the centre of their corporate purpose.  It also wants banks ensure their products and services include features to help people improve their ability to manage their money well.  The report argues that while the sector has made progress […]

Hot air balloons

US billionaires call for new wealth tax

A group of billionaires in America have written a letter to presidential candidates calling for the super-rich to face a new wealth tax. The signatories include some of the richest people in the US, from investor George Soros and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, to Molly Munger, daughter of Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger. While […]

Global income: preparing for a rate rise…

In the five years since we launched the Artemis Global Income Fund, its manager Jacob de Tusch-Lec has built a distinctive portfolio that is first among its peers. Here he explains why his “quality, cyclical and value yield” stocks, and flexible approach, leave the fund better placed to benefit from uncertainty than funds that depend […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Boris Johnson plots radical stamp duty cut

The Times reports that prime minister hopeful Boris Johnson is considering an “overhaul” of stamp duty as part of plans for a no deal exit from Europe. The change, which would see the tax axed on homes worth less than £500,000 as well as hauling rates on properties worth more than £1.5m from 12 per cent to […]

Mifid II cost and charges reporting will cost platforms business, research says

Financial advisers believe that wealth managers and platform providers will start to lose business as clients become more aware of costs and charges following the introduction of Mifid II reporting standards. One in three financial advisers expect clients to switch investment solution/provider in the future because of disclosure regulations, according to a new research paper […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Justin Side 28th June 2019 at 1:15 pm

    The objectives of the practitioner panel according to the FCA website are

    “Membership of the FCA Practitioner Panel is constructed to represent the various sectors within which regulated financial businesses operate.

    Members are drawn from the most senior levels of the industry, and are formally appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Chair must have the formal approval of the Treasury.

    The Panel aims to rotate its membership as well as its Chairmanship to ensure a balance between consistency and new input.”

    The actual terms of reference can be found at
    https://www.fca-pp.org.uk/background

    The following sections of the ToR are interesting and I would ask which of the panel members listed below represent the IFA sector?

    2. The Panel represents the interests of practitioners and provides advice to the FCA on the extent to which the FCA’s general policies and practices are consistent with its general duties, as required under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

    5.2 Be active in bringing to the attention of the FCA issues which practitioners feel are likely to be of major significance or controversy that relate to the FCA’s policies and practices.

    7. The FCA is required to appoint to the Panel such persons representing authorised persons and recognised investment exchanges as it considers appropriate. It may also appoint such other persons as it considers appropriate.

    The members of the committee are;

    Anne Richards Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity International
    Juan Colombás COO, Lloyds Banking Group
    Craig Errington Group Chief Executive of Wesleyan
    Paul Feeney Chief Executive Officer, Quilter plc
    Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia – no position confirmed
    Joe Garner Chief Executive Officer, Nationwide Building Society
    Adrian Grace Chief Executive Officer, Aegon UK
    Christopher Hill CEO, Hargreaves Lansdown
    Les Matheson CEO, Personal Banking, RBS
    Tulsi Naidu CEO, Zurich UK
    Julie Page ACII CEO, Aon UK Limited
    Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer, LSE plc & Director of International Development, LSEG
    Michelle Scrimgeour no position confirmed
    Steve Treloar CEO, LV= General Insurance Group

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com