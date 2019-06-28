FCA appoints Zurich UK chief to Practitioner Panel

Zurich UK boss Tulsi Naidu is set to take over as head of one of the FCA’s oversight panels.
Naidu will lead the FCA Practitioner Panel from 1 August, succeeding Fidelity International chief executive Anne Richards in the post.
The panel is one of a number of independent statutory groups charged with oversight and consultation on FCA measures.
London Stock Exchange plc chief executive Nikhil Rathi becomes chair of another one of the groups, the FCA Markets Practitioner Panel, from 1 July 2019. He has been a member of the panel since 2015 and succeeds John Trundle, chief executive of Euroclear UK & Ireland
FCA chair Charles Randall says: “Both Tulsi and Nikhil have served on the panels for a number of years and are well placed to lead the panels in supporting the FCA to be a targeted and effective regulator. The work of the panels has never been more important, given the extent of the changes in our world, including Brexit. I look forward to the robust but constructive challenge they will provide, and to working with them both in their new roles.”
The objectives of the practitioner panel according to the FCA website are
“Membership of the FCA Practitioner Panel is constructed to represent the various sectors within which regulated financial businesses operate.
Members are drawn from the most senior levels of the industry, and are formally appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Chair must have the formal approval of the Treasury.
The Panel aims to rotate its membership as well as its Chairmanship to ensure a balance between consistency and new input.”
The actual terms of reference can be found at
https://www.fca-pp.org.uk/background
The following sections of the ToR are interesting and I would ask which of the panel members listed below represent the IFA sector?
2. The Panel represents the interests of practitioners and provides advice to the FCA on the extent to which the FCA’s general policies and practices are consistent with its general duties, as required under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
5.2 Be active in bringing to the attention of the FCA issues which practitioners feel are likely to be of major significance or controversy that relate to the FCA’s policies and practices.
7. The FCA is required to appoint to the Panel such persons representing authorised persons and recognised investment exchanges as it considers appropriate. It may also appoint such other persons as it considers appropriate.
The members of the committee are;
Anne Richards Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity International
Juan Colombás COO, Lloyds Banking Group
Craig Errington Group Chief Executive of Wesleyan
Paul Feeney Chief Executive Officer, Quilter plc
Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia – no position confirmed
Joe Garner Chief Executive Officer, Nationwide Building Society
Adrian Grace Chief Executive Officer, Aegon UK
Christopher Hill CEO, Hargreaves Lansdown
Les Matheson CEO, Personal Banking, RBS
Tulsi Naidu CEO, Zurich UK
Julie Page ACII CEO, Aon UK Limited
Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer, LSE plc & Director of International Development, LSEG
Michelle Scrimgeour no position confirmed
Steve Treloar CEO, LV= General Insurance Group