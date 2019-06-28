FCA appoints Zurich UK chief to Practitioner Panel

Zurich UK boss Tulsi Naidu is set to take over as head of one of the FCA’s oversight panels.

Naidu will lead the FCA Practitioner Panel from 1 August, succeeding Fidelity International chief executive Anne Richards in the post.

The panel is one of a number of independent statutory groups charged with oversight and consultation on FCA measures.

London Stock Exchange plc chief executive Nikhil Rathi becomes chair of another one of the groups, the FCA Markets Practitioner Panel, from 1 July 2019. He has been a member of the panel since 2015 and succeeds John Trundle, chief executive of Euroclear UK & Ireland

FCA chair Charles Randall says: “Both Tulsi and Nikhil have served on the panels for a number of years and are well placed to lead the panels in supporting the FCA to be a targeted and effective regulator. The work of the panels has never been more important, given the extent of the changes in our world, including Brexit. I look forward to the robust but constructive challenge they will provide, and to working with them both in their new roles.”