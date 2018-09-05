Money Marketing
FCA appoints new competition director

The FCA has appointed Competition and Markets Authority executive Sheldon Mills as its new director of competition.

Mills will manage the regulator’s operational objectives including the promotion of competition in consumers’ interests and the enforcement of sanctions on anti-competitive behaviour.

Replacing Mary Starks, he will join the FCA from the CMA in November, where he is currently senior director for mergers and state aid.

FCA executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard says: “Sheldon will continue the ground-breaking and vital work the FCA has done since it was given a competition remit, to deliver markets and deliver for consumers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mills says: “I am looking forward to leading a programme of work which delivers real and lasting change for people and communities.

“Financial markets face major change and complexity, so the FCA’s competition work is essential.”

