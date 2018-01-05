Money Marketing
New chairman appointed for FCA

FCA interior 620x430The Treasury has appointed Bank of England adviser and former lawyer Charles Randell as the FCA’s new chairman.

Randell currently sits on the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee and is a non-executive board member at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

A lawyer by training, Randell was previously a partner at leading firm Slaughter and May, working on corporate finance and bank restructuring projects.

The FCA has been searching for a new chair since incumbent John Griffith-Jones announced his intention to step down in June last year after serving his five year term.

Randell will take over as chair of the FCA and sister body the Payment Systems Regulator on 1 April.

He says: “I’m very honoured to have the opportunity to chair the FCA and the PSR. They do vital work in delivering a stable and trusted system of financial regulation which protects consumers while supporting innovation, competition and growth. I look forward to working with colleagues at both organisations as they continue their mission.”

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “I am very pleased to welcome Charles to the FCA. His experience of regulation, both during the financial crisis and more recently as a member of the Prudential Regulation Committee, mean that he has a strong understanding of the challenges that the FCA faces and I look forward to tackling these with him in his new role.”

Chancellor Philip Hammond thanked Griffith-Jones for his contribution as the first chair of the FCA and PSR for building “highly effective organisations which are critical parts of the UK financial regulatory system.”

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 5th January 2018 at 11:09 am

    Meet the new boss…same as the old boss.

    Will he do anything about the ‘disgraceful injustice’ of the FSCS? Don’t hold your breath.

  2. Julian Stevens 5th January 2018 at 2:58 pm

    The FCA does “vital work in delivering a stable and trusted system of financial regulation which protects consumers while supporting innovation, competition and growth”. As comically fanciful and fantastic a eulogy as ever I’ve read.

    I wonder what the job spec. said? A nice comfy sinecure with a big fat salary, lots of five star dinners, overseas travel and unlimited expenses, all using OPM.

    The successful applicant will be a good tub-thumper and a shameless apologist for the FCA’s seemingly unstoppable litany of failures (as set out in Peter Hamilton’s recent article published in Money Marketing). Think you can hack it?

  3. Alan Lakey 5th January 2018 at 4:13 pm

    My application was ignored. Perhaps I shouldn’t have mentioned that I can count and understand logic.

Leave a comment