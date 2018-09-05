Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA and CII announce new exam to ‘reassess’ Level 4 qualifications

By

Hourglass-Clock-Time-Race-Measure-700x450.jpgThe FCA and Chartered Insurance Institute have announced a new test to reassess whether or not advisers with the Level 4 Diploma in Financial Plannning still have sufficient knowledge.

From 1 October, the Regulated Retail Investment Adviser Re-Evaluation assessment will be available after a collaboration between the FCA and CII aimed at raising the standards and competence of financial advisers.

While advisers have to complete at least 35 hours of continuous professional development a year designed at keep knowledge up to date, the FCA notes that “not all firms test their advisers’ knowledge yearly as part of their Statement of Professional Standing, with many advisers never retesting”.

Only a few large firms retest their IFAs’ knowledge every year, the CII notes.

In a statement today the regulator says: “We believe that advisers having a good level of knowledge is the foundation to giving sound financial advice. This is particularly the case with the more technical aspects of financial advice.

“The objective of the re-evaluation is to identify areas of strength and weakness in technical knowledge and its application that underpins suitable financial advice.”

The test will be 100 questions long, spread across units R01 to R05, but the priority will be on areas impacting the suitability of advice.

The CII says: “This test will provide firms with the ability to independently assess their advisers’ knowledge and development needs against the industry standard. This is part of a firms’ obligations to ensure that advisers are and remain competent.”

Earlier this year, Money Marketing revealed that the FCA had probed adviser training and competence records at a number of firms.

Recommended

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

Rory-Percival-on-stage-at-Platforum-event-2013.jpg

Rory Percival launches DB transfers guide

Former FCA technical specialist Rory Percival has launched a practical guide aimed at advisers and compliance staff at firms providing advice on defined benefit transfers. It is available from today and takes account of the FCA’s policy statement on advising on DB transfers published in March. The guide has three main parts with the first […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]
6

True Potential put up for sale

Platform, fund management and advice business True Potential has been put up for sale, in a deal that could be worth up to £2bn, according to Sky News. It is reported True Potential has appointed bankers from Perella Weinberg Partners to deal with offers from prospective buyers. The company is owned 739 individual partners, with a […]

Pound-Sterling-GBP-Money-Currency-Andrew-Michaels-700x450.jpg

The global nature of sterling credit markets

It is widely perceived that credit markets need to diversify beyond traditional sterling credit investments. However, in our latest article Fund Manager, Shalin Shah explains that the sterling credit market is already well diversified across the global spectrum and highlights why global investment purely for diversification purposes is a flawed notion. Read the article here […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Complaints Commissioner sides with FCA over late fees charge

The Complaints Commissioner has rejected accusations the FCA unfairly sent debt collectors to an individual who used to be regulated over paying their regulatory fees late. The complainant had applied to cancel their authorisation in September 2017. They were subsequently charged fees for the 2017/18 year as the cancellation was after the FCA’s 31 March […]

Sanlam sells strategic bond business to Man GLG

Discretionary manager Man GLG has bought Sanlam’s strategic bond business. Both the fund management team and the assets under management will tranfer from Sanlam Four, the boutique management arm of vertically integrated advice business Sanlam Group, subject to regulatory approval. The firms did not reveal the cost of the deal. Portfolio managers Craig Veysey and […]

Comments

There are 21 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sam Caunt 5th September 2018 at 2:09 pm

    CII trying to get more money through exams endorsed by the FCA when there are better ways of achieving the same laudible objective without the involvement of the CII. ISO22222 perhaps?

  2. Darren Cooke 5th September 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Cue a host of comments moaning that this is just another way of the CII / PFS spinning money out of yet another exam.

    As far as I can tell this isn’t compulsory, you don’t have to pay for it or take it but it is another option for proving your ongoing competence to do the job. If you already test yourself of your advisers in another way fine but why anyone wouldn’t be happy to annually prove their knowledge is up to scratch is beyond me.

  3. Greg Heath 5th September 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Tesco each morning; How do we give our customers more today?

    CII each morning; How do we squeeze more money out of the adviser community today?

    FCA each morning; ________________________ (over to you)

  4. scott gibbons 5th September 2018 at 2:14 pm

    More money making at our expense. Do solicitors, accountants, doctors, dentists resit exams each year? no they carry out CPD.
    A simple solution is that all advisers have to be either advanced (degree level) or chartered to practice and have done with it. More tinkering at the edges. BTW I am only level 4, so easier for me if they just leave it other wise more exams 🙂

  5. Felix Milton 5th September 2018 at 2:21 pm

    I wonder if the CII would let you do this exam instead of the compulsory CPD. I for one would much prefer to have one exam a year and be done with it!

  6. Sam Caunt 5th September 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Darren – it is about the FCA getting involved when there are better ways which achieve other objectives too. The FCA should focus on these and let firms decide if this exam is appropriate – it is the thin end of a wedge, a piecemeal, knee jerk answer which lacks any joined up thinking.

  7. keith keith 5th September 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Won’t make me popular but perhaps now is time to say everyone should be level 6 with a generous timescale (2025?)

    • Richard Clinton Green 5th September 2018 at 4:24 pm

      It would make the CII an incredible amount of money if that happened and even then they would not provide text books which covered the whole syllabus. Even universities do not expect you pass a degree without giving the whole syllabus!!

  8. D H 5th September 2018 at 4:11 pm

    I have just put my “bring it on” badge on.

    I conduct about 30 hours per month on face to face client meetings, about 100 hours on office work for clients per mth, and around 40/60 hours on compliance and regulatory crap (yes the vast majority of regulatory stuff is crap)

    So tacking on (say) 10 hours a year for an exam is no big issue ……or is it just the principle? As for the cost …well everything is billed to the clients …so again no big issue ….or is it just the principle

    Do I not do enough CPD in my daily work load and research to cover this “bolt on” ?

    You may guess I am more principle based than ……say prescriptive ?

    It’s all a con ! Thought up my chinless wonders in a boardroom who couldn’t stand up straight if their life depended on it …..

  9. Philip Castle 5th September 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Makes sense to me. I thought this would come in sooner or later. I would hope and expect however that it should be VERY reasonably priced at less than for any other individual R0 exam.
    It doesn’t state the price yet on the CII web page https://www.cii.co.uk/qualifications/diploma-in-regulated-financial-planning-qualification/unit-regulated-retail-investment-advisor-re-evaluation/
    I don’t think a move to level6 being made mandatory makes sense when there is already a shortage of elvel 4 advsiers and it takes 18months-2yrs to get to level4 if they are working at the sametime

  10. Philip Castle 5th September 2018 at 4:19 pm

    £110 for members. If it was half the price I would say fine. £110…… for something many of us already do in a similar way….. maybe not until it’s compulsory

  11. Karen Malin 5th September 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Wizard learning have already been doing this for ages……

  12. David Dixon 5th September 2018 at 4:24 pm

    This is a risk of regulation by the back door. FCA must consult on changes so by encouraging (it seems) a regular exam they can move round that. Is it not much better for firms to ensure their staff are competent based on the needs of their target market and business lines they operate in.

  13. Mike Lacey 5th September 2018 at 4:30 pm

    What happens if you have a niche specialty and fail the overall test? Would you be prevented from advising on, say, pensions if you duff the Protection side?

  14. Douglas Baillie 5th September 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Will FCA staff and FOS staff have to sit these as an example to all of us?

  15. Dermot O'Connor 5th September 2018 at 4:49 pm

    The introduction of this exam demonstrates the typical retrograde two dimensional thinking underpinning the current advice paradigm. In an increasingly complex market, it is impossible to master all the information available, and one must therefore specialise to offer the highest level of advice in any particular subject. Much as a solicitors practice will have different partners for family, civil and corporate law etc. logically it follows advice firms should do the same. A family lawyer would not be competent to defend at a criminal trial and would not be expected to be either. Similarly, a pensions specialist has no need of detailed knowledge on mortgages or home equity release. The new test is therefore redundant.

  16. Inky Ghost 5th September 2018 at 5:01 pm

    There are quite a lot of different level 4 equivalent ongoing CPD testing systems – although the style of question is often very different to the CII and hard to gauge level of care that has gone into them as they aren’t set or offered by accredited exam institutions. Sitting this new exam each year is a bit extreme and expensive but every few years might be worthwhile. It’s probably more useful for those who have had a career break or stepped out of advice into a different role for a while or for those whose T&C supervisors have voiced concerns their technical knowledge is weak or not up to date.

  17. Ted Shaw 5th September 2018 at 5:14 pm

    What makes anyone think that all Chartered (Degree level) advisers have more ‘relevant knowledge, are more ‘honest’ and more ‘savvy’ than Diploma (A level equivalent) advisers.

    Is it true that all University Graduates have more ‘relevant’ knowledge, are more ‘hardworking’ and are more ‘savvy’ than ex A level students?.
    Why doesn’t the FCA, with the 6 monthly and annual Gabriel returns ask for a list of Clients and then SR’s for say 6 random names if they are not sure about our ‘professionalism’.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com