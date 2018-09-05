FCA and CII announce new exam to ‘reassess’ Level 4 qualifications

The FCA and Chartered Insurance Institute have announced a new test to reassess whether or not advisers with the Level 4 Diploma in Financial Plannning still have sufficient knowledge.
From 1 October, the Regulated Retail Investment Adviser Re-Evaluation assessment will be available after a collaboration between the FCA and CII aimed at raising the standards and competence of financial advisers.
While advisers have to complete at least 35 hours of continuous professional development a year designed at keep knowledge up to date, the FCA notes that “not all firms test their advisers’ knowledge yearly as part of their Statement of Professional Standing, with many advisers never retesting”.
Only a few large firms retest their IFAs’ knowledge every year, the CII notes.
In a statement today the regulator says: “We believe that advisers having a good level of knowledge is the foundation to giving sound financial advice. This is particularly the case with the more technical aspects of financial advice.
“The objective of the re-evaluation is to identify areas of strength and weakness in technical knowledge and its application that underpins suitable financial advice.”
The test will be 100 questions long, spread across units R01 to R05, but the priority will be on areas impacting the suitability of advice.
The CII says: “This test will provide firms with the ability to independently assess their advisers’ knowledge and development needs against the industry standard. This is part of a firms’ obligations to ensure that advisers are and remain competent.”
Earlier this year, Money Marketing revealed that the FCA had probed adviser training and competence records at a number of firms.
CII trying to get more money through exams endorsed by the FCA when there are better ways of achieving the same laudible objective without the involvement of the CII. ISO22222 perhaps?
Cue a host of comments moaning that this is just another way of the CII / PFS spinning money out of yet another exam.
As far as I can tell this isn’t compulsory, you don’t have to pay for it or take it but it is another option for proving your ongoing competence to do the job. If you already test yourself of your advisers in another way fine but why anyone wouldn’t be happy to annually prove their knowledge is up to scratch is beyond me.
Tesco each morning; How do we give our customers more today?
CII each morning; How do we squeeze more money out of the adviser community today?
FCA each morning; ________________________ (over to you)
More money making at our expense. Do solicitors, accountants, doctors, dentists resit exams each year? no they carry out CPD.
A simple solution is that all advisers have to be either advanced (degree level) or chartered to practice and have done with it. More tinkering at the edges. BTW I am only level 4, so easier for me if they just leave it other wise more exams 🙂
I wonder if the CII would let you do this exam instead of the compulsory CPD. I for one would much prefer to have one exam a year and be done with it!
My thoughts exactly
Darren – it is about the FCA getting involved when there are better ways which achieve other objectives too. The FCA should focus on these and let firms decide if this exam is appropriate – it is the thin end of a wedge, a piecemeal, knee jerk answer which lacks any joined up thinking.
Surely its one or the other?
Like you i’d much rather do an annual exam rather than have work out the best way to get relevant CPD without having to sit through hours of inane spouting by life companies and fund managers that kindly “sponsor” these events…
You are so right, Mrs Right.
Won’t make me popular but perhaps now is time to say everyone should be level 6 with a generous timescale (2025?)
It would make the CII an incredible amount of money if that happened and even then they would not provide text books which covered the whole syllabus. Even universities do not expect you pass a degree without giving the whole syllabus!!
I have just put my “bring it on” badge on.
I conduct about 30 hours per month on face to face client meetings, about 100 hours on office work for clients per mth, and around 40/60 hours on compliance and regulatory crap (yes the vast majority of regulatory stuff is crap)
So tacking on (say) 10 hours a year for an exam is no big issue ……or is it just the principle? As for the cost …well everything is billed to the clients …so again no big issue ….or is it just the principle
Do I not do enough CPD in my daily work load and research to cover this “bolt on” ?
You may guess I am more principle based than ……say prescriptive ?
It’s all a con ! Thought up my chinless wonders in a boardroom who couldn’t stand up straight if their life depended on it …..
Makes sense to me. I thought this would come in sooner or later. I would hope and expect however that it should be VERY reasonably priced at less than for any other individual R0 exam.
It doesn’t state the price yet on the CII web page https://www.cii.co.uk/qualifications/diploma-in-regulated-financial-planning-qualification/unit-regulated-retail-investment-advisor-re-evaluation/
I don’t think a move to level6 being made mandatory makes sense when there is already a shortage of elvel 4 advsiers and it takes 18months-2yrs to get to level4 if they are working at the sametime
£110 for members. If it was half the price I would say fine. £110…… for something many of us already do in a similar way….. maybe not until it’s compulsory
Wizard learning have already been doing this for ages……
This is a risk of regulation by the back door. FCA must consult on changes so by encouraging (it seems) a regular exam they can move round that. Is it not much better for firms to ensure their staff are competent based on the needs of their target market and business lines they operate in.
What happens if you have a niche specialty and fail the overall test? Would you be prevented from advising on, say, pensions if you duff the Protection side?
Will FCA staff and FOS staff have to sit these as an example to all of us?
The introduction of this exam demonstrates the typical retrograde two dimensional thinking underpinning the current advice paradigm. In an increasingly complex market, it is impossible to master all the information available, and one must therefore specialise to offer the highest level of advice in any particular subject. Much as a solicitors practice will have different partners for family, civil and corporate law etc. logically it follows advice firms should do the same. A family lawyer would not be competent to defend at a criminal trial and would not be expected to be either. Similarly, a pensions specialist has no need of detailed knowledge on mortgages or home equity release. The new test is therefore redundant.
There are quite a lot of different level 4 equivalent ongoing CPD testing systems – although the style of question is often very different to the CII and hard to gauge level of care that has gone into them as they aren’t set or offered by accredited exam institutions. Sitting this new exam each year is a bit extreme and expensive but every few years might be worthwhile. It’s probably more useful for those who have had a career break or stepped out of advice into a different role for a while or for those whose T&C supervisors have voiced concerns their technical knowledge is weak or not up to date.
What makes anyone think that all Chartered (Degree level) advisers have more ‘relevant knowledge, are more ‘honest’ and more ‘savvy’ than Diploma (A level equivalent) advisers.
Is it true that all University Graduates have more ‘relevant’ knowledge, are more ‘hardworking’ and are more ‘savvy’ than ex A level students?.
Why doesn’t the FCA, with the 6 monthly and annual Gabriel returns ask for a list of Clients and then SR’s for say 6 random names if they are not sure about our ‘professionalism’.