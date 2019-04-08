Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA and Australian regulator sign deal for post-Brexit security

By

The FCA has agreed on a memorandum of understanding with Australian counterpart regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The agreement is hoped to provide reassurance for the UK market and strengthen cross-border cooperation with Australia including open information exchanges.

The FCA says the  MoUs will enter force on whatever date EU legislation ceases “direct impact” on the UK.

Chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “The FCA and ASIC have always had a strong relationship and the MoUs agreed today will ensure we have an uninterrupted exchange of information and can supervise cross-border activity of firms.

“They provide a strong signal to the markets that the UK will continue to play an important role after Brexit and provide much-needed assurance.”

The agreements also support the continuity of existing equivalence decisions to “minimise disruption” for firms in both nations, Bailey adds.

The MoUs cover trade repositories and alternative investment funds with the FCA set to acquire additional functions and supervisory controls currently under the remit of the European Securities and Markets Authority.

ASIC chair James Shipton says: “ASIC is pleased to have cooperation arrangements in place with the FCA on trade repositories and alternative investment funds.

“While the FCA and ASIC have always maintained a very close relationship on supervisory and enforcement matters, these two MoUs will enhance cooperation and information sharing between the authorities.”

ASIC will be able to continue its access to date on derivatives contracts held in UK trade repositories under the terms of the MoU.

It will also cover Australian managers that manage or market alternative investment funds in the UK and vice versa.

ASIC is currently undergoing a raft of changes to its own remit and supervisory powers following the mass collapse of bank-controlled financial advice in Australia that has followed findings from the Royal Commission into Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services.

Recommended

Spring Statement Pounds
4

Standard Life Aberdeen staff anger over ‘zero bonuses’

Standard Life Aberdeen staff are are up in arms after the group has cut bonuses to many staff and has handed others zero – a “doughnut” payout – according to The Telegraph. Bonuses across the company have dropped significantly after it saw more than £40bn outflows during 2018, the paper reports. One insider told The […]

Looming correction in global equities, warns Pictet

Investors face a looming correction in global equities and should look to reduce their exposure, Pictet Asset Management has warned. The fund manager’s chief strategist Luca Paolini says that while developed economies are under pressure and corporates’ profit growth is slowing, the prospects for most stock markets look “uninspiring” He says: “A powerful rally across […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Platform moves to monthly flat-fee model

Flat-fee platform Interactive Investor is replacing its quarterly charge with a monthly one to expand its membership options. Three service plans will be available from 1 June at a cost of £9.99, £13.99 or £19.99 per month. The least expensive plan ‘Investor’ is £2.01 cheaper than the previous quarterly cost charged to II customers. Chief […]

Healthcare generic

National IFA ties with charity to advise 2,200 medics

National advice firm Chase de Vere has agreed a partnership to provide advice to a medical leadership charity with 2,200 members. Chase de Vere Medical is a branch of the national IFA which specialises in advising healthcare professionals. Its 65 advisers will provide advice to the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management. FMLM is a […]

Money Marketing launches DFM Centre

Money Marketing is delighted to announce the launch of The DFM Centre, a new platform for financial advice firms seeking research and analysis on outsourcing trends and investment solutions. Throughout the year Money Marketing and Platforum will provide exclusive research and analysis, alongside insights from other leading experts to help advice firms benchmark their investment […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com