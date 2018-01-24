FCA allows clarifications to counter ‘overly optimistic’ investment projections

Advisers concerned performance scenarios in a Priips key information document might mislead their clients can give more information to the investor, the FCA says.
The regulator today published a statement on the KIDs, brought in on 1 Janaury through new Priips regulation.
Analysts and investment firms have warned over the misleading KIDs, with Baillie Gifford this week saying several boards of its investment trusts have written to the FCA about their concerns.
In the statement, the FCA acknowledges the concerns expressed by those in the industry that the performance scenario information in the KID might appear too optimistic.
It says: “Where firms selling or advising on Priips have concerns that the performance scenarios in a particular KID may mislead their clients, they should consider how to address this, for example by providing additional explanation as part of their communications with clients.”
It adds: “Where a Priip manufacturer is concerned that performance scenarios in their KID are too optimistic, such that they may mislead investors, we are comfortable with them providing explanatory materials to put the calculation in context and to set out their concerns for investors to consider.”
What a complete farce!
Not good enough. We shouldn’t have to explain the obviously mis-leading figures – retail investors should be able to trust the documents sanctioned and demanded by the FCA. Put a trust KID alongside an illustration and the result is absolute confusion – a perfect example of a regulator doing everything they can to be unhelpful to the very people they are supposed to be protecting.
Clients should only be given enough information to make a properly informed decision as too much information is very bit as unhelpful as too little. Wake up FCA, you’re supposed to be serving investors.
These KIDs (and all projections) are a complete nonsense. Far information is contained in the Key Facts documents, which at least list the top 10 holdings and show sector allocations. These KIDs are absolute rubbish and are completely meaningless. “If they make 5% it will be worth £105” If my Grandmother would have had a beard she would have been my Grandfather!