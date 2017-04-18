FCA: ‘Few advisers are transparent about pricing’

The FCA has pledged to continue to monitor the suitability of advice in its review of the retail investments sector and says “relatively few” advisers are transparent about pricing before they sell advice.
The regulator today published its “sector views”, giving an overall view of how it considers the markets it regulates performed between June 2015 and November 2016. The FCA intends to publish individual sector views online once a year.
The regulator identified suitable advice as one of its areas of focus in the retail investments sector, saying advice firms might give unsuitable recommendations because of conflicts of interest or “insufficient competence”.
The document says: “We have also identified the potential for unsuitable advice being given due to poorly managed or unrecognised conflicts of interest, for example, because of charging structures and vertical integration. We will continue to monitor the suitability of advice.”
Another area of focus outlined by the regulator is value for money and the FCA says some advisers may not pay enough attention to this when they give personal recommendations.
The regulator says: “Relatively few advisers are transparent about their pricing before they sell advice. This does not incentivise advisers to compete on price and may result in limited pressure on them to reduce their charges.”
The regulator also highlighted self-directed customers as potentially paying more for products or buying products that are not good value for money.
The sector view says: “Limited comparability and ineffective disclosure can also lead to non-advised consumers buying products that are not appropriate for them, or that they do not fully understand.”
It says: “The risk can be heightened if firms present information in a way that does not help consumers make an assessment or that takes advantage of behavioural biases. Consumers may also end up paying more than they had expected because of limited means to compare products, and the complexity of some charging structures.”
In its assessment of the retail investment sector, the FCA found that risks remain regarding the remuneration of advisers in vertically integrated firms where there could be incentives to sell in-house products and services.
While the regulator says efforts to drive professionalism are improving the quality of service, “opaque and complex” charging structures make it difficult to compare providers which can result in consumers being charged more than they expected.
On competition, the sector view says the clustering of prices around a similar level is largely down to “poor competitive pressure exercised by the demand side”. It says the Retail Distribution Review removed a cause of the conflicts of interest by changing the way advisers and platforms are paid.
However, it adds: “increasing vertical integration between product manufacturers and distributors has the potential to reintroduce some of these risks”.
I agree with those who say IFAs should clearly publish their fee rates or the basis for determining their charges on their websites and relevant documents. If an hourly rate is used to determine fees those fee rates should be published. Of course that is just one side of the equation. An estimate of the time spent (and hence the final fee) can only be provided once the specific work required has been agreed with the client but this should not be used as an excuse not to publish hourly charges. I am also a firm believer that if hourly charges are used invoices should be accompanied by detailed timesheets, so the client can see the specific work done and how the final fee was calculated.
In addition if fixed fees are charged rather than hourly rates, IFAs should be able to articulate how they are determined. Finally we should all be able to explain what is the value of our work and how it exceeds the cost. Clients will normally be happy to pay for advice if they think it was worth it.
@ Mike Grant
I agree entirely.
‘…“opaque and complex” charging structures’
‘…the FCA found that risks remain regarding the remuneration of advisers in vertically integrated firms where there could be incentives to sell in-house products and services.’
‘…the Retail Distribution Review removed a cause of the conflicts of interest by changing the way advisers and platforms are paid. However, it adds: “increasing vertical integration between product manufacturers and distributors has the potential to reintroduce some of these risks”.’
Has the FCA woken up at last and realised that it made a mistake cutting SJP its ‘unique’ sweetheart deal on charging?
Dont disagree with Mike’s comments.
However I do feel this is a storm in a teacup. I tell my clients at the first meeting verbally, then in a written fee agreement that they sign and then in post advice documentation like illustrations and our recommendation report.
Personally I took the decision to remove the fees from the website as it offered little value according to our webhosts. It appears that new clients tended to look at ‘our services’ followed by client testimonials – a sort of what we do and what do other people think. Following that the fee structure – and then left the website. I temporarily removed the fee structure as a test and our conversion to clients contacting us went up significantly. Hence I decided to keep it off the website and it has worked well since.
The problem to which the FCA refers is that the client does not really know how much they are being charged because the fees, hourly or specific, and the residual commission or “trail” systems are never added together and laid in front of the client in monetary terms.
The only solution to this problem is for the Adviser to produce an annual statement of all the charges which they have taken, or “accidentally received” from the client investments including residual commissions, ON AN ANNUAL BASIS.
The FCA believes that many clients will be shocked, and horrified, precisely how much some Advisers are taking from them in the course of a year, be that directly invoiced or charged, or otherwise ….. and I would entirely agree.
It can only be a matter of time before the FCA rules that an annual report of all revenues received on an annual basis must be reported to the client …. and in my opinion the sooner the better.
Full disclosure would include current and future regulatory costs, unfortunately we have no idea what they will be. The point is that most jobs of work are estimated, my current insurance work has revealed bigger problems so the contractor has to requote, then I will know the real cost.
I agree that the consumer should know what he/she is paying for, but it is worrying that the FCA should be so focussed on driving down adviser incomes, at a time when they consistently impose above inflation increases on the industry. Someone has to pay for that, the consumer.