FCA: Make separate suitability reports for insistent clients

The FCA is preparing further guidance on how advisers should be dealing with insistent clients, including suggesting that advisers prepare a separate suitability report for any advice that is being acted against.

The regulator does not currently define an insistent client – an individual who chooses to act outside of an adviser’s personal recommendation – in its rules, and has opened a consultation on how it will formalise its expectations.

In the formalised guidance, the FCA says it plans to clarify that advisers should make sure that “there is a clear distinction between the advice that is being acted against and any subsequent or concurrent advice.”.

“This might be achieved through distinct suitability reports,” it says.

The FCA also wants advisers to make sure the reasons behind an adviser’s recommendation are clearly documented, as well as the risks of the path the client wants and why the IFA did not suggest it.

Best practice, the regulator says, would be to document what a client said about their wish to act against advice in their own words, and to keep a clear audit trail that shows acting against recommendation came at the request of the client.

The consultation paper reads: “We recognise that where a client has received a personal recommendation they may choose to take a different action to the one that was recommended. It is essential that clients in this position have had the consequences fully explained so they understand the implications of proceeding against the recommendation.”

FCA: It is up to industry to tackle insistent clients issue

Both providers and advisers are currently split in the market over how to deal with insistent clients.

Providers including Hargreaves Lansdown will not transact on behalf of insistent clients, while the Personal Finance Society has encouraged its members not to transact as well.

However, a Money Marketing poll earlier this year, 56 per cent said that advisers should be allowed to transact against their recommendation.

16

Alan Hughes: Why firms do not need to turn away insistent clients

In June 2015 the FCA released Factsheet 035 for advisers, setting out its views on pension reforms and insistent clients. This was prompted by the pension freedoms legislation. The issue has been in the news again as the FCA embarks on another suitability review, asking firms for a significant amount of information including data on […]

How state pension age changes will impact advice

Whether they like it or not, many in the industry can see where the Government is coming from in bringing forward the state pension age increase to 68 seven years earlier than planned. Increased life expectancy needs to be managed alongside the economics of having to fund the state pension, particularly if the alternatives, such as […]

  1. Geoff Sharpe 1st August 2017 at 11:11 am

    It is not worth the risk, they already disagree with your advice and no doubt will have selective memory when it all goes wrong.

    I find it hard to understand how I could have an ongoing relationship with someone who thinks they know better, why bother with me other than to have someone to blame?

    • Trevor Harrington 1st August 2017 at 2:26 pm

      Such simple logic – couldn’t agree with you more Geoff.

      Why on earth the regulator doesn’t follow such simple logic and encourage the Adviser community to exercise their right NOT to transact such cases, is entirely beyond me ….

      … unless of course it is just those Advisers (so called) who simply cannot resist the temptation to transact what they see as lucrative insistent clients.

      By trying to accommodate such scoundrels, the regulator is creating a problem for itself (and us?), as there are such Advisers who will try and dress up bad business as “insistent business” …

      If it ain’t right … it ain’t right … and no amount of subterfuge or artificial disclaimers from the Adviser will make it so.
      If the client truly is “insistent” then let him go off and do it by himself … that is not a problem is it ?

