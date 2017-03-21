FCA admits ‘overwhelming’ small firms with information

The FCA is looking at ways to make sure their communications to small firms are better focused on the areas that are relevant to them.
The regulator says it is weighing up options after its Smaller Business Practitioner Panel, an advisory group to the FCA, said the amount of information small firms were receiving from the FCA “was becoming overwhelming”.
In minutes from a recent FCA board meeting, the regulator says: “The board noted and discussed…the Smaller Business Practitioner Panel’s concern about the increasing volume of communications released by the FCA, which was becoming overwhelming for small firms.
“The board noted the executive was considering ways to help firms focus on items of particular relevance to them.”
The board minutes also note that the director of Taunton-based advice firm Keyte Chartered Financial Planners, Robin Keyte, had been reappointed as a member of the panel from 1 January until 31 December 2019.
Keyte also has a spot on the FCA’s Financial Advice Market Review expert panel, which is tasked with taking forward a number of the project’s recommendations.
The Smaller Business Practitioner Panel is chaired by Citywide Financial Partners managing director and former IFA Association director Clinton Askew.
According to the panel’s website, Askew “represents the interests of smaller IFAs on the panel” while Keyte is “representing the social investment sector.”
Separately, the FCA has convened a further working group following concerns from another advisory panel about the lack of information on the FCA register about firms that are passporting into the UK from other countries.
The FCA should look at the rise of compliance companies like Simply Biz and question why they are necessary. A sound regulator, acting fairly and reasonably, with comprehensible and clear rules should not require the regulated to hire advisers to help them to meet the rules.
That companies like Simply Biz are as successful as they are is abosulte proof that regulation of small businesses is way way over the top.
BTW, this is no critisism of Simply Biz who, I am led to believe, do a great job for the firms that hire them. It is just that with sensible, proportionate regulation, they shouldn’t be necessary.
It just goes to show how detached from reality the FCA really are, when they need to be told by independant panels, what we have been telling them (FCA) for years……
Here I give you the bureauocratic ideal…… ignore and dismiss out of hand, the mass popular, act and agree with the “independant” panel you, yourself have appointed ?
Hopefully they also realise the other things that they overwhelm small businesses with – regulation, due diligence requirements, bills to name a few.
Its a strange problem – The regulator is communicating too much with the industry!
Still, gives the usual suspects something else to moan about.
Haaaa … Matthew you do make me smile…..the room you live in, must have a fantastic view… i am green with envy.