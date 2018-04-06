Money Marketing
FCA plans to absorb Brexit-related costs

By

The FCA plans to absorb Brexit-related costs “where possible”, according to its latest board minutes.

Minutes from the regulator’s 21 and 22 February board meeting say the impact of Brexit will be included in its forthcoming business plan for the year ahead, due to be released imminently.

The minutes say: “It was noted that as further clarity on the EU transition emerged it would be necessary to consider the impact on the budget.”

They add: “The current philosophy was for the organisation to absorb Brexit-related costs where possible and it was felt that this should be made more explicit within the business plan.”

FCA backs post-Brexit transition agreement

In its September 2017 board minutes, the FCA confirmed it had set up six work streams as a way of internally coping with the work that will come from Brexit.

The regulator set up a dedicated Brexit team after the referendum, called the EU planning and coordination team. It sits within the regulator’s markets policy and international division.

The FCA has said it supports the government’s negotiated transition deal as a way to give more confidence to firms, but is clear that until the point of Brexit, companies should continue to abide by current EU laws impacting the UK market as the regulator continues to assess which aspects it will adopt.

  1. John Adviser 6th April 2018 at 11:19 am

    That’s very kiid of them. And where does the FCA get it’s fees from?

  2. Harry Katz 6th April 2018 at 12:36 pm

    What costs?
    Reading the various posts on this site I was given to understand from Neil Liversidge and his likeminded coterie, not only will there be no costs involved when we leave, but we will be coining it in and all be immeasurably better off.

  3. IVOR HARPER 6th April 2018 at 3:01 pm

    The only way the FCA can truly ‘absorb’ the costs is to cut down it’s staff salary bill – and I’m guessing that’s not on their agenda.

    So what they actually mean is ‘we’ll make firms absorb these costs’.

