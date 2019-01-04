Money Marketing
View more on these topics

‘Fat Cat Friday’ brings new chance of investor rebellion

By

Investment experts have warned companies need to keep an eye on executive pay or face further shareholder rebellion as FTSE100 companies hit “Fat Cat Friday” today.

By this afternoon, the average FTSE chief executive will have earned more than an average Brit will in the whole of 2019.

Analysis from independent think tank the High Pay Centre and the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, shows that median salary of a FTSE company boss in 2019 so far has already surpassed the median annual salary of a British full-time worker after less than three working days.

The analysis found the average FTSE 100 CEO makes £1,020 per hour and £3.9m a year, an increase of 11 per cent on the previous year.

CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese says: “Excessive pay packages awarded by remuneration committees represent a significant failure in corporate governance and perpetuate the idea of a ‘superstar’ business leader when business is a collective endeavour and reward should be shared more fairly.

“This imbalance does nothing to help heal the many social and economic divides facing the country.

“Stakeholders of all kinds, including many shareholders, are looking for significant shifts in corporate cultures and behaviours.”

Region Date FTSE CEO passes average salary
East Midlands 4.1.2019 10am
East of England 4.1.2019 10am
London 7.1.2019 9am
North East England 4.1.2019 10am
North West England 4.1.2019 11am
Northern Ireland 4.1.2019 11am
Scotland 7.1.2019 1pm*
South East England 4.1.2019 2pm
South West England and Gibraltar 4.1.2019 11am
Wales 4.1.2019 10am
West Midlands 4.1.2019 11am
Yorkshire and the Humber 4.1.2019 10am
  • due to Scotland’s extra bank holiday following Hogmanay, the date reached in Scotland is the next working day, in this case, Monday 7 January

High Pay Centre director Luke Hildyard says: “Excessive executive pay represents a massive corporate governance failure and is a barrier to a fairer economy.

“Corporate boards are too willing to spend millions on top executives without any real justification, while the wider workforce is treated as a cost to be minimised.
To raise living standards, we need growth and innovation, but also to ensure that growth is fairly distributed.

“CEO pay packages 133 times the size of the average UK worker suggest we could do a lot better in this respect.”

Major firms slammed for ignoring shareholder revolts on pay

The Investment Association, which represents investors in the UK, has been a vocal critic of excessive executive remuneration, and has been lobbying companies to make changes to how they pay executives and how they report their pay packages. In November, the IA published new guidelines for executive salaries.

IA director of stewardship and corporate governance Andrew Ninan says: “The last year has seen continued shareholder discontent on executive pay, with 63 companies appearing on the public register of shareholder votes for pay-related issues in 2018. This is a result of shareholders feeling they are not being listened to.

“Companies need to do more to respond to shareholder concerns and ensure pay rewards align with company performance and remain at levels that are justifiable to shareholders.”

Recommended

Four of the best adviser research tools for ESG investing

Ethical investing is nothing new but environmental, social and governmental factors are becoming increasingly important. Investor demand is growing and the number of options available is expanding in response. While the market cannot seem to agree on a set definition for these themes, the challenge for advisers is ensuring they are able to identify suitable […]
1

FCA invites CMCs to register for authorisation

The FCA has opened a register for claim management companies. The CMCs have until end of March to register with the regulator to be able to operate within a temporary period before being fully authorized by the FCA. The FCA has been tasked with overlooking the CMCs, replacing the Claim Management Regulator. Registering requires CMCs to […]

10 September thumbnail

Johnson Fleming set to hold auto-enrolment support webinar

Two years since the process of auto-enrolment began, the looming re-enrolment deadline provides the perfect opportunity to assess whether the support you have in place, which may well have been hastily selected at the start, is fit for purpose. Johnson Fleming is holding a webinar on 10 September at 11:00 to discover the key issues and concerns you should consider when thinking about your current support options.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ponzi Scam Fraud Gavel Law 480

Ex-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on $2bn fraud charges

Three ex-Credit Suisse bankers have been arrested over alleged links to a fraudulent loan scheme involving state-backed companies in Mozambique, the BBC reports. The $2bn (£1.5bn) fraud scheme has also seen two others arrested, including Mozambique’s former finance minister, the broadcaster reports, as the former Credit Suisse trio remain released on bail in London pending […]

Scale of DB transfers by folded firms revealed

New data has shed light on how many defined benefit pension transfers have been conducted by advice firms that have since left the market. Nineteen firms have either had their permissions to conduct DB transfer advice removed by the FCA or have surrendered their authorisations since 2015. According to the Financial Times, these have been […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com