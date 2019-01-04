‘Fat Cat Friday’ brings new chance of investor rebellion

Investment experts have warned companies need to keep an eye on executive pay or face further shareholder rebellion as FTSE100 companies hit “Fat Cat Friday” today.

By this afternoon, the average FTSE chief executive will have earned more than an average Brit will in the whole of 2019.

Analysis from independent think tank the High Pay Centre and the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, shows that median salary of a FTSE company boss in 2019 so far has already surpassed the median annual salary of a British full-time worker after less than three working days.

The analysis found the average FTSE 100 CEO makes £1,020 per hour and £3.9m a year, an increase of 11 per cent on the previous year.

CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese says: “Excessive pay packages awarded by remuneration committees represent a significant failure in corporate governance and perpetuate the idea of a ‘superstar’ business leader when business is a collective endeavour and reward should be shared more fairly.

“This imbalance does nothing to help heal the many social and economic divides facing the country.

“Stakeholders of all kinds, including many shareholders, are looking for significant shifts in corporate cultures and behaviours.”

Region Date FTSE CEO passes average salary East Midlands 4.1.2019 10am East of England 4.1.2019 10am London 7.1.2019 9am North East England 4.1.2019 10am North West England 4.1.2019 11am Northern Ireland 4.1.2019 11am Scotland 7.1.2019 1pm* South East England 4.1.2019 2pm South West England and Gibraltar 4.1.2019 11am Wales 4.1.2019 10am West Midlands 4.1.2019 11am Yorkshire and the Humber 4.1.2019 10am

due to Scotland’s extra bank holiday following Hogmanay, the date reached in Scotland is the next working day, in this case, Monday 7 January

High Pay Centre director Luke Hildyard says: “Excessive executive pay represents a massive corporate governance failure and is a barrier to a fairer economy.

“Corporate boards are too willing to spend millions on top executives without any real justification, while the wider workforce is treated as a cost to be minimised.

To raise living standards, we need growth and innovation, but also to ensure that growth is fairly distributed.

“CEO pay packages 133 times the size of the average UK worker suggest we could do a lot better in this respect.”

Major firms slammed for ignoring shareholder revolts on pay

The Investment Association, which represents investors in the UK, has been a vocal critic of excessive executive remuneration, and has been lobbying companies to make changes to how they pay executives and how they report their pay packages. In November, the IA published new guidelines for executive salaries.

IA director of stewardship and corporate governance Andrew Ninan says: “The last year has seen continued shareholder discontent on executive pay, with 63 companies appearing on the public register of shareholder votes for pay-related issues in 2018. This is a result of shareholders feeling they are not being listened to.

“Companies need to do more to respond to shareholder concerns and ensure pay rewards align with company performance and remain at levels that are justifiable to shareholders.”