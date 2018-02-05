Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FANGs – how high can they go?

Ali Unwin, Chief Technology Officer & Fund Manager, Neptune

Ali Unwin, manager of the Neptune Global Technology Fund, looks at the dominance of the large tech stocks and asks what the likelihood of a sell-off is after their impressive run.

Read more

 Important Information

Investment risks  

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Aviva plans to phase in new platform after migration blackout

Aviva has pledged to have the full version of its new platform up and running imminently after a blackout period over the weekend. The provider scheduled five days of downtime from last Wednesday through to Monday, but advisers have complained to Money Marketing that the platform was not accepting applications or running quotes as of […]

Handshake

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints former Barclays boss as chair

Hargreaves Lansdown has hired former Barclays retail banking boss and fintech expert Deanna Oppenheimer as its new chair. Oppenheimer will replace Mike Evans when he retires from the board as non-executive chairman on February 7. Oppenheimer also has non-executive directorships at Tesco, Whitbread, Axa and Worldpay and was previously in charge of retail banking at Barclays. […]

Bunton-Pat-AMI-2013-480

MM Profile: The new Ami chair Patrick Bunton

Patrick Bunton tends to avoid interviews focusing on himself but he certainly seems ready to fight the fight for mortgage brokers. It seems strange to think of Bunton being a financial services veteran as he is only in his mid-forties but that is exactly what he is – already in his 28th year in the […]

Five reasons for optimism in India

By Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities at Neptune Investment Management Following the MSCI India Index’s 26.4 per cent return in 2014, stemming from a 7.3 per cent rise in GDP, investors have recently become increasingly concerned about India’s future growth potential. What has happened to India’s reform agenda and are there any signs of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Steve Bee: Are advisers ready for the real baby boomers?

Contrary to popular belief, we have not yet seen the real wave of post-War babies reach their 60s – and millions have deferred DB pension wealth Something significant is about to happen that will affect all those involved in the giving of advice in the UK from 2020 onwards. In the five decades following the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment