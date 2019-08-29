Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Falling asset prices force advisers to find new revenues

By

Advisers are being forced to look for new sources of revenue due to flat asset prices, according to research from Canada Life.

A survey of 185 advisers shows only 15 per cent expect growth in asset values to drive new business in the next year.

This is down from a third over the past five years while the biggest single driver of growth is expected to be retirement planning, with six in 10 advisers believing this area has the potential to increase revenues.

The areas are followed by inheritance and wealth planning at 51 per cent and pensions consolidation at 45 per cent.

But to compensate for the shortfall, advisers are also placing increasing importance on other areas.

There has been a significant uptick in advisers expecting business growth to come from the demand for advice, with 44 per cent of advisers seeing increased gains, up by seven percentage points in the past five years.

Equity release is also increasingly expected to drive business growth and is up six percentage points to 16 per cent.

Results from Canada Life adviser revenue survey

Canada Life tax and wealth specialist Neil Jones says: “The increase in demand for advice has propelled this into the higher rank of business drivers. It’s now a central part of advisers’ income streams, making up a ‘big four’ advice areas with retirement planning, IHT planning, and pensions consolidation.

Andrew Tully: £250bn of pension pots could benefit from consolidation

“Overall, there are notes for caution as well as encouraging signs. The principle engine for wealth creation over the past 30 years has been the increase in asset prices for things like equities and residential property. Ultimately, that falling is a concern, be it because of Brexit or fears of a trade war.

Brexit will weigh on stocks into next year, poll reveals

“What’s encouraging is the way advisers are reacting by looking at other revenue streams. The demand for advice is growing rapidly, which we believe will motivate more advisers away from contingent charging towards a system in which people are paying for the advice itself.”

The survey was conducted in June 2019 using Survey Monkey.

Recommended

Five minutes with…Sandringham CEO Tim Sargisson

Sandringham Financial Partners chief executive Tim Sargisson talks about what annoys him most with providers, ahead of appearing at Money Marketing’s flagship event in Harrogate next month. How can advisers show they are value for money? Stop telling people what you do and how you do it. Because few, if any, are interested. Instead, tell […]

model house

Nationwide opens up access to later life lending

Nationwide Building Society has extended access to its later life lending products to all older borrowers. In April this year, the building society launched a range of mortgage products for existing borrowers approaching retirement. There are three different later life mortgage products available: a retirement capital and interest product, a retirement interest-only product, and a lifetime […]

Business and growth concept

Tilney and Smith & Williamson reignite merger talks

Tilney has reentered the race to acquire fellow wealth manager Smith & Williamson, according to reports. Smith & Williamson was in discussions with Rathbones over a potential deal in 2017, before Tilney upped the ante by putting in a bid of its own, according to Sky News sources. No deal was secured however, leaving Smith […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Fraudster appeals £2.4m carbon credit scheme sentence

The Crown Prosecution Service is unable to file for the extradition of carbon credit scheme fraudster Sami Raja while he appeals his sentencing and conviction. The Essex man was sentenced to eight years behind bars in January after he was found guilty of six counts of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering. Raja mis-sold carbon […]

Paying with British currency

SJP expands cash management service

St James’s Place has rolled out its cash management service to its 4,096 advisers, which will be available to investors with at least a £50,000 deposit. The company launched the service in 2017 after partnering with fintech company Flagstone. It actively manages clients’ cash deposits by seeking the best interest rates. Previously it was available […]
1

Brexit will weigh on stocks into next year, poll reveals

Britain’s anticipated Halloween exit from the European Union will continue to spook UK stocks into next year, a poll by Reuters has revealed. A no-deal Brexit, the deteriorating global economy and the US-China trade war were cited as top reasons for the subdued outlook for UK equities. The survey of 22 fund managers, investors and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com