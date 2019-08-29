Falling asset prices force advisers to find new revenues

Advisers are being forced to look for new sources of revenue due to flat asset prices, according to research from Canada Life.

A survey of 185 advisers shows only 15 per cent expect growth in asset values to drive new business in the next year.

This is down from a third over the past five years while the biggest single driver of growth is expected to be retirement planning, with six in 10 advisers believing this area has the potential to increase revenues.

The areas are followed by inheritance and wealth planning at 51 per cent and pensions consolidation at 45 per cent.

But to compensate for the shortfall, advisers are also placing increasing importance on other areas.

There has been a significant uptick in advisers expecting business growth to come from the demand for advice, with 44 per cent of advisers seeing increased gains, up by seven percentage points in the past five years.

Equity release is also increasingly expected to drive business growth and is up six percentage points to 16 per cent.

Results from Canada Life adviser revenue survey

Canada Life tax and wealth specialist Neil Jones says: “The increase in demand for advice has propelled this into the higher rank of business drivers. It’s now a central part of advisers’ income streams, making up a ‘big four’ advice areas with retirement planning, IHT planning, and pensions consolidation.

Andrew Tully: £250bn of pension pots could benefit from consolidation

“Overall, there are notes for caution as well as encouraging signs. The principle engine for wealth creation over the past 30 years has been the increase in asset prices for things like equities and residential property. Ultimately, that falling is a concern, be it because of Brexit or fears of a trade war.

Brexit will weigh on stocks into next year, poll reveals

“What’s encouraging is the way advisers are reacting by looking at other revenue streams. The demand for advice is growing rapidly, which we believe will motivate more advisers away from contingent charging towards a system in which people are paying for the advice itself.”

The survey was conducted in June 2019 using Survey Monkey.