Fairstone claims absence of cross-subsidisation as FUM soar

Advice firm consolidator Fairstone saw a 50 per cent increase in recurring income last year, boosting funds under management 36 per cent to total £7.2bn.

The group’s 2018 audited accounts show funds under advice rose to £9.6bn during the calendar year.

Total revenue for 2018 rose 20 per cent to £58m, representing an increase of £10m for the 48-firm group.

Half yearly results for the group also announced today place Fairstone’s client base at 59,000 with recurring income representing 67 per cent of total advisory revenue at 30 June.

Chief executive Lee Hartley says the consolidator’s downstream buy out acquisition programme is continuing to boost profits for the group, which does not cross-subsidise its advice.

He says: “The group continues to make excellent progress against its core strategy and growth plan, with trading and operation results in 2018 being ahead of forecast.

“In 2018 we delivered strong progress across all areas of the business and both our advisory and fund management business are operating with a complete absence of cross-subsidisation.”

Fairstone’s most recent double acquisition in Devon and Leicester saw a further £120m in FUM go under the group umbrella in June.

In addition to its advice network, Fairstone Group has asset management, mortgage solution and private wealth offerings.