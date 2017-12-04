Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Fairstone adds £160m in assets with Glasgow firm

By

General-Business-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgConsolidator Fairstone has completed its acquisition of Glasgow advice firm Professional Partners bringing approximately £160m in funds under management and £1.1m in revenue.

Professional Partners was in Fairstone’s “downstream buy out” programme prior to the consolidator fully acquiring it. Through that model Fairstone takes a minority stake in advice firms then integrates them into the business before acquisition.

According to the firm, this is the fourth outright acquisition the company has made this year.

Professional Partners has around 800 clients.

Fairstone Group chief executive Lee Hartley says: “Professional Partners has been advising clients for over 27 years and, in common with Fairstone, is dedicated to quality service. The whole team are consummate professionals and have a shared ambition to grow the business – through this acquisition we are delighted to have secured such a strong presence in Glasgow and across the wider region.”

In October, Fairstone completed its acquisition of Buckinghamshire-based Hase Osborne Asset Management, which added £250m in assets under management to the consolidator.

It completed the acquisition of IFA McParland and Partners in March.

It also recently brought onboard  former Intrinsic and True Potential compliance officer Sheriden Davy.

Recommended

Consolidator ups ‘war chest’ for advice firm acquisitions

Worcestershire-based AFH Group has increased its latest rights issue from £15m to £17.5m to meet investor demand. Just two days after its latest acquisition announcement – confirming the purchase of Colchester adviser Britton Financial – the acquisitive financial planning and wealth management group upped its share issuance hours after an early stock exchange announcement. Today’s issue is […]

AFH Alan Hudson 700

13 acquisitions boost consolidator’s revenue 35 per cent

Consolidator AFH expects revenue for the year to come in around a third higher as it continues to negotiation acquisitions. The firm has bought up 13 financial advice businesses in the twelve months to November, and says in a results statement today it has a “strong pipeline” of potential deals being negotiated. Funds under management […]

Consolidator Fairstone adds two more advice firms to ranks

Seven firms have joined Fairstone so far this year Two more advice firms are joining consolidator Fairstone, adding seven new advisers and £200m in funds under management. Chartermarque, which is based in Glasgow and London, and Hammett & Petch, based in Milton Keynes and Bracknell, have signed up to Fairstone. Fairstone chief executive Lee Hartley […]

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

Fairstone’s latest deal adds £160m in assets

Consolidator Fairstone Group has completed the acquisition of IFA McParland and Partners for an undisclosed sum. Fairstone operates what it calls a “downstream buyout” model in which it takes a minority stake in advice firms then integrates them into the business before acquisition. It first started working with McParland and Partners in 2014. The advice […]

The best of both worlds

Business Development Manager Kim Nelson and Lead MPS Manager Steven Rooke discuss the direction of traffic towards investment solutions in the adviser market and the increased use of models as a complete client investment solution in an adviser’s business. They then discuss the active/passive debate, looking at both the history, investment process and implementation considerations […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

FCA takes action against unauthorised car park investment scheme

An unauthorised airport car parking investment scheme operator has closed some of its schemes following discussions with the FCA. According to a notice on the FCA website, Park First Limited, and related entities, was promoting and running the investment schemes. The FCA took the view they were collective investment schemes, which only authorised firms or […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment