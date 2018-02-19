Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Failed Scot Wids Standard Life insurance merger talks behind £109bn blow

By

Antonio-Horta-Osorio-700x450.jpgA breakdown in talks to merge Lloyds’ Scottish Widows arm with Standard Life’s pension and life insurance business led the high street bank to pull £109bn from the asset manager, according to reports.

Last week, Standard Life Aberdeen shares fell 6 per cent on news Lloyds decided to end investment management arrangements with the asset manager on £109bn of assets due to competition issues.

Reports that Lloyds was eyeing a deal with Standard Life emerged last year.

According to a Sky News report, the discussions, which started in June and ended in mid-December, failed because of disagreement around the structure of the new venture.

The report says SLA’s co-chief executives Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch supported the proposed insurance business framework.

If agreed, the venture would have been roughly 60 per cent-owned by Lloyds, with the remainder owned by SLA and the bank would have supplied both its chairman and chief executive.

The entity would have managed around £330bn assets.

However, talks collapsed after SLA suggested a joint venture for the merger to be run as a standalone company with a shared board, while Lloyds wanted more control with the new business to become a subsidiary of the bank.

After the talks, Lloyds chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio reportedly made the decision to pull the investment contract from SLA, despite this representing around 17 per cent of Standard Life Aberdeen’s AUM, but only 5 per cent of revenues.

A source says that Lloyds’ decision to pull the investment contract with SLA was attracting attention from City watchdogs.

Recommended

Scottish Widows eyes hybrid drawdown launch

Scottish Widows is eyeing the launch of a hybrid drawdown product, Money Marketing understands. In a new magazine for advisers launched today, the provider notes the FCA’s observation “that product innovation has been limited for mass market investors in drawdown” and alludes to “announcements on that front later this year” from Scottish Widows. Providers have […]

Protection-shelter-umbrella

Scottish Widows signs new protection underwriting deal

Scottish Widows is the latest protection provider to offer partially underwritten quotes through The Exchange, Iress’ online comparison quote and transaction portal. Products available through Scottish Widows Protect, the company’s intermediary protection proposition, will be added to the portal. Providers on Iress’ enhanced underwriting service now include Scottish Widows Protect, AIG Life, Aegon, Aviva and […]

Standard Life and Scottish Widows complete bulk DC transfer

The first automated transfers between occupational defined contribution schemes through Origo’s new transfers service has taken place, moving 305 members between Standard Life and Scottish Widows in around five days. Origo says the new automated bulk transfer process, operated through its Options Transfers service, has brought down to a number of days an operation that […]

1

Scottish Widows calls for workplace pensions exemption for data protection rules

The workplace pensions sector should be given exemptions from tough new data protection rules to enable providers and trustees to continue to run engagement programmes designed to improve retirement outcomes says Scottish Widows. Widows argues that the new General Data Protection Regulation, which takes effect from 25 May 2018, will severely restrict providers from being […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sanlam acquires £60m Yorkshire advice firm

Sanlam has acquired advice firm Grennan Advisers, which has £60m in assets under management. East Yorkshire-based Grennan was launched five years ago by Stuart Grennan and Helen Chapman and specialises in providing financial advice services to high net worth clients and business executives. Sanlam chief executive John White says: “Grennan Advisers is a high-quality business […]

Business-Growth-Drawing-Chart-Performance-700x450.jpg

Segregated mandates predicted to swell to £180bn in two years

The market for wealth manager and discretionary fund manager segregated mandates is predicted to more than double to £180bn in the next two years, which will further force transparency on investment fees, according to research from consultancy NextWealth. Currently, wealth manager segregated mandates account for around £86bn in assets, which NextWealth says represents approximately 12 […]

Comments

    Leave a comment