EY’s Malcolm Kerr joins consolidator

EY senior adviser and Money Marketing columnist Malcolm Kerr has joined the board of Fairstone Group as a non-executive director.

Kerr was previously an executive director at the consultancy firm after spending five years at KPMG as director.

Previously, Kerr held senior roles at firms such as Canada Life, MetLife and Albany International.

Fairstone chairman David Hickey says: “I am delighted that Malcolm has joined the Fairstone board. His arrival reinforces the continuing ambition of the group to be among the major providers of retail financial advice.

“I have known Malcolm for many years and always found his strategic insight into the IFA industry to be particularly accurate and well-informed.

“As Fairstone continues to develop, I believe his contribution will be extremely valuable, and my colleagues and I look forward to working closely with him in the years to come.”