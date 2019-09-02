Expats could lose pension uprating after Brexit

British expats living in Europe will no longer be guaranteed increases in their state pension three years on from Brexit, the government has said.

Britain currently has a deal with the EU and a number of other countries to provide for reciprocal uprating of pensions in line with inflation. However, the government has now said that these increases can only be guaranteed for the next three years.

While the government says it plans to negotiate a new agreement, freezing EU pensions would put expats in Europe on par with Brits currently living in countries such as Australia, Canada and South Africa, which do not benefit from any deal.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says that it was widely assumed state pension uprating in the EU would continue indefinitely after Brexit, but with no guarantee of annual increases without an agreement pensioners could see a significant hit to their standard of living over a 20-30 year retirement.

Webb says: “This attempt to reassure British pensioners living in the EU will actually have the opposite effect. They have received repeated assurances that their pensions would be increased each year regardless of the outcome of the Brexit process. Today’s announcement of a time-limited guarantee will be deeply worrying to British expats living in the EU.

“If the UK leaves the EU on bad terms with the rest of the Europe there is no guarantee that a new uprating arrangement will be reached, and today’s statement offers no assurance to pensioners that annual increases will continue after that point.”