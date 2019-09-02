Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Expats could lose pension uprating after Brexit

By

British expats living in Europe will no longer be guaranteed increases in their state pension three years on from Brexit, the government has said.

Britain currently has a deal with the EU and a number of other countries to provide for reciprocal uprating of pensions in line with inflation. However, the government has now said that these increases can only be guaranteed for the next three years.

While the government says it plans to negotiate a new agreement, freezing EU pensions would put expats in Europe on par with Brits currently living in countries such as Australia, Canada and South Africa, which do not benefit from any deal.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says that it was widely assumed state pension uprating in the EU would continue indefinitely after Brexit, but with no guarantee of annual increases without an agreement pensioners could see a significant hit to their standard of living over a 20-30 year retirement.

Webb says: “This attempt to reassure British pensioners living in the EU will actually have the opposite effect. They have received repeated assurances that their pensions would be increased each year regardless of the outcome of the Brexit process. Today’s announcement of a time-limited guarantee will be deeply worrying to British expats living in the EU.

“If the UK leaves the EU on bad terms with the rest of the Europe there is no guarantee that a new uprating arrangement will be reached, and today’s statement offers no assurance to pensioners that annual increases will continue after that point.”

Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Trevor Harrington 2nd September 2019 at 9:06 am

    This is as bad a piece of “fake press” and Brexit fear mongering as you will see anywhere – well done Justin – you should be ashamed, and I can only assume that your Editor (who should have checked your article before publication) will be suitably ashamed of himself too.

    The Government has quite correctly pointed out, that the current agreement on increasing state pension for those UK ex-pats living abroad, expires in three years time.

    The rest of your article is pure assumption, almost certainly wrong, and misleading in the extreme.

  2. Patrick Schan 2nd September 2019 at 10:00 am

    In my personal experience I haven’t met a single brexiter that cares about what happens to those who will, or could, be adversely affected by brexit. I have actually heard people (brexit party) say they don’t care, on TV.

    A family friend was speaking to a brexiter, at a function, last Saturday. She mistakenly, at first, thought he was a remainer, (because his wife is). She mentioned that she was worried about her husband’s medication supply (He’s type 1 diabetic) if the UK leaves with no deal. He went hypo a couple of years ago and she had to call an ambulance. She was, understandably, shaken by that incident. This guy was totally ambivalent and just said “it won’t happen” and walked off. That seems to be par for the course, as far as I can tell. They want what they want and if it means other people suffer they just don’t care.

