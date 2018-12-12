Ex-Zurich director steps down from SimplyBiz board

Ex-Zurich UK life chief operating officer David Etherington has decided to step down from the board of support service provider SimplyBiz, the firm has announced.

Etherington, who was also formerly chief growth officer at Zurich after heading up distribution as COO, has been a non-executive director at SimplyBiz since 2015.

In an announcement this morning, SimplyBiz confirms Etherington has told the board he intends to step down at the next board meeting, due to take place on 17 December 2018, to “focus on his other business interests”.

A search for a replacement has begun.

SimplyBiz non-executive chairman Ken Davy says: “David has been a long-standing supporter of the group, including through our recent successful IPO, and a pleasure to work with. We are sorry to see him go but understand his priorities and wish him every success in the future. A replacement for David will be announced in due course.”

Etherington says: “My decision has been personally difficult given the high professional esteem I hold the team in and I wish the group continued record breaking success.”