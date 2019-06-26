Ex-UBS compliance officer found guilty of insider dealing

The FCA has won a case against a former UBS compliance officer and her friend in which the pair were convicted of insider trading.

The Financial Times reports a jury in Southwark Crown Court yesterday found Fabiana Abdel-Malek, 36, and day trader Walid Choucair, 40, guilty on three counts of insider trading between June 2013 and June 2014.

The pair were charged with five counts of insider trading in 2017 and the jury still considering the remaining two counts.

Abdel-Malek was found guilty of passing confidential information on UBS deals to Choucair who used the tips when buying contracts-for-difference. Choucair made £1.4m profit in this way, the court heard.

Both pleaded not guilty before the trial. The FCA brought the case after a joint investigation with the National Crime Agency.