Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ex-Threesixty boss Phil Young takes stake in compliance platform

By
Phil Young

Former managing director of Standard Life-owned advice consultancy Threesixty Phil Young has taken a minority stake in online compliance platform Model Office, as well as joining the board.

Young, who left Threesixty in June last year to set up his own consultancy, will take a 5 per cent stake in Model Office.

Model Office uses market research to benchmark businesses, including wealth managers and advisers, against five criteria: risk management, client engagement, service, support, and human resources.

Benchmarking occurs against competitor firms’ performance, alongside FCA rules and other regulation, such as Mifid II.

MM Profile: Phil Young

Young says: “[Model Office] answers a number of the problems financial services businesses face in their day-to-day business – controlling costs and paperwork, identifying problems early, cutting through the noise and prioritising activity.”

Model Office founder and director Chris Davies says: “Phil’s considerable experience, strategic insight and creative mindset will provide an invaluable resource to Model Office’s continued development.”

Model Office is part of the regulation technology, or regtech sector, which Davies says will give firms insight into their compliance risks and give suggestions on how to improve this.

Young has written on numerous regtech topics like machine learning and robo-advice and how they apply to financial planning businesses.

Recommended
3

Fixing the FSCS: Experts weigh in

PFS chief executive Keith Richards, Threesixty managing director Russell Facer and financial planner Susan Hill sit down with Money Marketing editor Justin Cash to discuss what’s wrong with the FSCS, and how it can be reformed.

Capital-Stock-Bonds-Shares-Certificate-Portfolio-700x450.jpg

Standard Life Aberdeen moves ahead on share buyback plan

Standard Life Aberdeen is moving ahead with its share buyback programme, as it continues to spend millions on returning funds to shareholders in the company. In a stock exchange notice published this morning, Standard Life says it has purchased another 1,400,267 shares at an average of 300p. Recods show last week, it purchased another 1.5 […]

What is a discounted gift trust?

Helen O’Hagan, technical manager at Prudential, has produced a third article in the trust series range exploring the discounted gift trust (DGT). These can take different forms, but in this article she looks at a ‘standard’ discounted gift trust and will cover: W – why use a discounted gift trust H – how to use […]

FCA fines broker firm £409k over trade surveillance system

A London-based broking and investment firm has been handed a fine by the FCA for its failure to update its risk surveillance systems following a business model change. Linear Investments’ trading is primarily conducted via electronic Direct Market Access. The firm saw increased trading volume following a business model change prior to November 2014. The […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

British Steel member communication review findings set for autumn

The Pensions Regulator’s review into the British Steel Pension Scheme’s communication with members will make a number of recommendations in a forthcoming report. Money Marketing can confirm the review led by former Money Advice Service boss chief executive Caroline Rookes will produce a report this autumn. It will include a number of recommendations on how […]

economical investment

Consolidator gears up for more acquisitions as loss reduces

Consolidator Succession reduced its loss in 2017 and says it is in discussions with around 20 firms over potential acquisitions. Succession Holdings, which is the parent company of the wealth management and platform businesses, increased turnover at its advice business by 71 per cent last year, growing from £26.4m in 2016 to £45.3m in 2017. Total […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com