Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ex-SJP chair joins Buxton’s OMGI spin-off

By
Ex-SJP chair Sarah Bates, who will join Buxton on Merian’s board

Former St James’s Place chair Sarah Bates has joined Richard Buxton’s new spin-off from Old Mutual Global Investors.

The new firm, Merian Global Investors, has named Bates as non-executive chair.

Bates had chaired SJP since 2014, but stepped down earlier this year. She had spent a total of 14 years with the firm.

Former Legal and General chief financial officer Mark Gregory will also join the Merian board as a non-executive director and chair of the audit and risk committee.

L&G said in 2016 that Gregory would be retiring, but Gregory says today he will be joining Merian with immediate effect, and is “thoroughly impressed with the firm’s unique culture”.

Merian took on its new name on 1 October after Buxton and other members of the management team, together with funds managed by private equity firm TA Associates,  acquired OMGI’s ‘single-strategy’ asset management business.

Buxton says: “Merian Global Investors is in the early stages of life as an independent asset management business and I’m thrilled that Sarah Bates and Mark Gregory are joining our board at this pivotal time. I’m a great believer in the power of independent directors to drive positive change and I have every confidence that Sarah and Mark’s considerable experience will be a significant asset to our business as we grow.”

TA Associates have three spots on the board. One more independent director will join in the future to complete the nine-member group.

Recommended

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
9

FCA drops contingent charging ban as transfer specialists forced to take investment exams

Pension transfer specialists will have to get the same qualifications as an investment adviser in addition to the existing specialist qualification, the FCA has ruled today. After months of consultation, the regulator has produced new rules and guidance aimed at improving defined benefit transfer advice. While it has stopped short of a contingent charging ban, […]
3

Sipp provider hits back at FOS as court battle starts

Legal representatives for Berkeley Burke have claimed the Financial Ombudsman Service has misapplied the law to the Sipp provider in a court battle that kicked off today. The judicial review of a FOS decision against the provider is expected to have wide ranging implications, as it could establish with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have […]

Business-People-Walking-Motion-Leaving-700x450.jpg

SJP rings in board reshuffle as chair steps down

St James’s Place chair Sarah Bates has stepped down from her role today with current risk committee chair Iain Cornish taking over her position. SJP announced the departure in May, saying Bates will retire after 14 years with the firm and four in the position of chair. Cornish’s vacancy will now be filled by executive […]

Hortense Bioy
1

Behind the numbers: How passive ESG funds really fare against their active rivals

A deeper look into how to make sustainable investing possible through the use of passive funds Sustainable investing has become a hot topic as more and more investors are looking to align their investments with their values. The market share of European equity funds that consider environmental, social and governance factors has almost doubled to […]

Catriona McInally, Prudential

Sustainable income doesn’t need to be a sweat

Only a few months into 2018 and we‘re already fast approaching the end of another year….the tax year.  Whether it’s making full use of any unused ISA allowance or making those last minute pension contributions, thoughts may turn to reflection or review. A review of other finances is also common at this time, including a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Investment Insight: Can we predict today’s economic cycles?

Economic relationships change, meaning that predictions can often prove wrong Much of Europe has enjoyed an unusually warm summer. But as the nights draw in and leaves turn brown, winter is somewhere around the corner. Like summers, economic expansions do not last forever. As the US expansion approaches its 10th birthday, investors may wonder how […]

Mark-Neale-at-office-in-2014-700.jpg
4

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale steps down

Financial Services Compensation Scheme chief executive Mark Neale will depart his role in May next year. Neale has held the position at the top of the lifeboat fund since May 2010 and is leaving to pursue “new challenges” when his third three-year term ends. He says: “I haven’t taken this decision because of any diminished […]

Trustees hit with fine over three-year investment delay

The Pensions Regulator has issued an unprecedented fine to four master trust trustees, who failed to promptly invest £1.4m in contributions from 9,081 members. In January 2017, trustees of the Salvus Master Trust reported that the pension contributions, which had been made since 2014, were not yet invested. Trustees are required by law to process and invest contributions from employers and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com