Ex-SJP chair joins Buxton’s OMGI spin-off

Ex-SJP chair Sarah Bates, who will join Buxton on Merian’s board

Former St James’s Place chair Sarah Bates has joined Richard Buxton’s new spin-off from Old Mutual Global Investors.

The new firm, Merian Global Investors, has named Bates as non-executive chair.

Bates had chaired SJP since 2014, but stepped down earlier this year. She had spent a total of 14 years with the firm.

Former Legal and General chief financial officer Mark Gregory will also join the Merian board as a non-executive director and chair of the audit and risk committee.

L&G said in 2016 that Gregory would be retiring, but Gregory says today he will be joining Merian with immediate effect, and is “thoroughly impressed with the firm’s unique culture”.

Merian took on its new name on 1 October after Buxton and other members of the management team, together with funds managed by private equity firm TA Associates, acquired OMGI’s ‘single-strategy’ asset management business.

Buxton says: “Merian Global Investors is in the early stages of life as an independent asset management business and I’m thrilled that Sarah Bates and Mark Gregory are joining our board at this pivotal time. I’m a great believer in the power of independent directors to drive positive change and I have every confidence that Sarah and Mark’s considerable experience will be a significant asset to our business as we grow.”

TA Associates have three spots on the board. One more independent director will join in the future to complete the nine-member group.