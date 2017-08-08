Ex-OMGI manager Message poached by LGIM

LGIM has confirmed Stephen Message has joined the firm eight months after his sudden exit from Old Mutual Global Investors.

A spokeswoman confirmed Message joined the Global Income team yesterday as a fund manager with a focus on UK income strategies.

Message’s departure from OMGI was announced in December, with Ed Meier taking over the management of the Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund.

The management change followed a review of the £220m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, although its investment objective would remain the same.

Message, who started out at US-based investment firm Bessemer Trust, took over managing the UK Equity Income fund within 12 months of joining Old Mutual in 2008.