Ex-OMGI manager Message poached by LGIM

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpgLGIM has confirmed Stephen Message has joined the firm eight months after his sudden exit from Old Mutual Global Investors.

A spokeswoman confirmed Message joined the Global Income team yesterday as a fund manager with a focus on UK income strategies.

Message’s departure from OMGI was announced in December, with Ed Meier taking over the management of the Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund.

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age 25

The management change followed a review of the £220m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, although its investment objective would remain the same.

Message, who started out at US-based investment firm Bessemer Trust, took over managing the  UK Equity Income fund within 12 months of joining Old Mutual in 2008.

