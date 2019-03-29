Ex-Heartwood boss joins WH Ireland to spur ‘recovery plans’

WH Ireland has taken on former Heartwood boss Simon Lough as a non-executive director, as changes continue at the senior level for the wealth manager and “recovery plans” take shape.

As of earlier in March, WH Ireland’s shares were down 40 per cent since the start of the year, after announcements that it would need to raise £5m in emergency funds to meet its capital adequacy obligations, a number of profit warnings and the departure of former chief executive Richard Killingbeck and wealth management head Roddy Buchanan along with four other senior staffers.

Lough’s career started at investment bank Kleinwort Benson before establishing wealth manager Heartwood’s London office and becoming its chief executive.

He also served a three year stint on the FCA’s smaller business practicioner panel – one of its four industry advisory groups – having been nominated for the position by former trade body the Wealth Management Association.

He will sit on WH Ireland’s audit, risk and remuneration committees alongside his appointment as a non-executive director.

Lough says he is “excited by the challenge” of supporting WH Ireland’s new management team.

He adds: “While recent financial results make it clear change has been and remains necessary, the potential of WH Ireland excites me. The brand is well known, the key shareholders are supportive, and I have been impressed by the new management team and their recovery plans. I am confident my experience in wealth management can contribute to those plans, and help the WH Ireland business add value for clients, employees and shareholders.”

WH Ireland chairman Tim Steel adds: “[Lough] has spent his entire career in the City and has first-hand experience of growing and developing a significant wealth manager. We believe that he will be able to bring his extensive wealth management experience, gained over 20 years, in support of the new executive management team as we move forward to expand and develop our business.”