Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ex-Hargreaves director makes acquisition with VCT business

By

Boardroom-Business-Finance-Corporate-Meeting-Hire-700x450.jpgA venture capital trust and enterprise investment scheme business founded by former Hargreaves Lansdown staff is on its way to becoming the largest investment platform for high net worth investors following its acquisition of Clubfinance.

Wealth Club was founded in February 2016 by ex-Hargreaves director Alex Davies and four of his former colleagues to provide HNW individuals and experienced investors access to tax advantageous investments, an area he says is ripe for growth. Clubfinance, founded in 2002, is one of the UK’s largest execution-only VCT brokers.

All Clubfinance employees will move to a separate fund management business, Amberside Financial, which was incorporated in November and is controlled by two Clubfinance directors, David Scrivens and Philip Rhoden. They do not anticipate job losses.

On announcing the acquisition today, Davies said the new business will have more than 8,000 clients and assets under influence to over £435m.

Davies says: “Clubfinance fits perfectly with what we do and the acquisition supports our progression towards becoming the investment platform of choice for HNW and experienced investors, with best-in-class service, choice and research.”

He adds: “We believe with the pension restrictions beginning to bite as well as the new dividend tax and the crackdown on buy to let, demand for the products we offer, which is already very strong, is about to rocket.”

Clubfinance offers EIS, VCT, investment, pension and stock-broking intermediation.

Clubfinance clients will be able to access improved investment information, research and exclusive deals via Wealth Club’s platform following the integration. They will also be able to apply online for VCTs and EIS.

Adalou Capital Advisors acted as exclusive financial adviser to Wealth Club in connection with the transaction.

Clubfinance director David Scrivens says: “The pace of technological and regulatory change has been fast over the past few years and we expect this trend to continue. Wealth Club has embraced technology and is resourced to keep up with regulatory change.

Scrivens says Clubfinance brings scale to deal, while Wealth Club offers “strategic might”, which is in the long-term best interests of their clients.

He adds: “Clubfinance clients have come to expect a high level of customer service and we feel that Wealth Club could not only match this, but actually exceed it by combining great service with the latest technology and helpful investment information.

“A good example is how Wealth Club has invested in online applications for VCTs and EIS which gives their clients an edge on getting into smaller offers that close within hours of opening. In addition on their website they have reviews and fund manager interviews for nearly all the products on offer which helps clients to decide which offers are most appropriate for them.”

Recommended

Ben-Yearsley-700.jpg

Former Hargreaves Lansdown staff launch tax-efficient investment service

Five former Hargreaves Lansdown staff have launched a non-advised investment service for tax-efficient products aimed at high-net-worth individuals. Wealth Club will be led by former Hargreaves Lansdown director Alex Davies and investment manager Ben Yearsley, alongside three former colleagues from the firm. The Bristol-headquartered business will mainly offer EIS, SEIS, VCT and IHT products. It aims to research […]

UK-Parliament-Big-Ben-Lamp-700x450.jpg

Picking apart Hammond’s changes to VCTs

Well there’s no need for VCT investors to be patient any longer. The Government’s Patient Capital Review response, which reviewed VCTs and EIS schemes and looked at the obstacles to getting long-term investment into firms, was published in the Autumn Budget. A collective sigh of relief could be heard when it became clear that the […]

Savings-Education-University-Piggy-Bank-Book-Study-700x450.jpg

Pension transfer spike set to continue on baby-boomer demand

Pensions transfers are likely to continue on an upward trajectory in 2018 thanks to baby-boomer demand, Willis Towers Watson predicts. This is despite an increase in the Bank of England base rate in November, the consultancy says, as it urges schemes to be wary of outflows that could either increase the risk or decrease the […]

The What of Trusts: Gift Trusts(part 1)

Helen O’Hagan, Technical Manager at Prudential looks at the concept of trusts, starting with Gift trusts and why they can be confusing and complex for many advisers. W – why use a gift trust?H – how to set up a gift trustA – access for the settlor and beneficiariesT – taxation of the trust WHY […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Property helps drive bumper adviser investment trust inflows

Increased inflows to property investment trusts have contributed to what appears to be a bumper year for advisers buying the closed-ended funds, data from the Association of Investment Companies and Matrix Financial Clarity shows. Although data for the full year is not yet available, investment trust sales for the first three quarters totalled £745m, already surpassing the […]

8

Should advisers offer free services?

The kind folk at Money Marketing gave me the following brief when discussing writing this, my first ‘At the Coal Face’ column: “You’ll have a chance to praise, rant, share ideas, start discussions or debates. Whatever you fancy really.” It made me think this could be a fun gig. When thinking about what topic to […]

Compliance tip: Key changes to comply with Mifid II

The Insurance Distribution Directive, General Data Protection Regulation and Mifid II all impact how firms interact with clients, leading to necessary changes to client agreements. Here we consider the main alterations that will need to have been made to comply with Mifid II. It has always been necessary to describe the service to be received […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment