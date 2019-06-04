Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ex-FSA chief is ‘secret weapon’ new guidance body says

By
Hector Sants

The Money and Pensions Service says its chairman Hector Sants is the “secret weapon” that will help drive ambitious policies that improves the lives of consumers.

Sants was appointed chairman of MAPS in May 2018 and has explained the guidance body’s intention to tackle pressing issues such as “financial shame” in wider society.

In April MAPS outlined its first national strategy ahead of a UK-wide roadshow aimed at improving financial wellbeing and increasing understanding around pension options and requirements.

Yesterday its strategy and insights director Sarah Porretta gave an update on how these initiatives are progressing at the Association of British Insurers conference on long term savings.

It plans to publish a national strategy and a three-year business plan to achieve its objectives in the autumn.

She said: “On the road shows around the country we have talked with pension providers, third sector organisations and HR directors about barriers and challenges of engaging staff about their savings in particular.

“There is a sense we need to be more ambitious about the whole [work] journey and the savings culture of young people. The brands we have inherited offered a universal service but did not target anyone. This will be different with us”.

Regarding the advantage MAPS has have over previous financial guidance bodies, she added: “We have a secret weapon who is Hector Sants who can bring people around the table. He is ambitious and has been meeting with the heads of financial service regulators.

“The other thing is we are not cautious about identifying key issues to focus on. I would like to see us set up some specific task groups to introduce specific changes. We are not afraid to challenge the status quo. For instance we want to dive deeper into women, money and pensions.”

Recommended

Solla teams up with Just for vulnerable client advice training

Professional body the Society of Later Life Advisers has teamed up with Just to launch a new interactive training module for advisers working with vulnerable consumers. The pair claim that The Older and Vulnerable Consumer Care Training Tool is the first to focus specifically on issues around vulnerability in light of the FCA’s recent work […]
6

Is advice still being cross-subsidised from elsewhere?

Vertically integrated firms continue to make a loss on advice arms, but change might be afoot For larger advice groups, vertical integration remains the model of choice. Integrating advice, wealth management and platforms, they argue, gives a better service to the client, tighter management of risk and allows servicing of a broader range of customers. […]

FTSE 100 bosses’ 25% pension contributions defy IA lobbying

FTSE 100 companies on average provided their chief executives with pension contributions worth 25 per cent of basic pay in 2018 a report finds. Pensions advisory firm LCP’s annual report of FTSE 100 pension schemes shows contributions of workers still lag behind those of bosses. LCP says only 15 per cent of the FTSE 100 […]

Continuum partners with North West IFA

National advice firm Continuum has merged with Cumbria-based IFA Gary Charlesworth. Continuum director Martin Brown says Charlesworth joins as a partner: “We do not acquire businesses, no money has changed hands.” “Gary has become partner in our business and brought his clients with him. As a partner he has a stake in Continuum, should any […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Quilter tool shows where unadvised investors go wrong

A scientific formula can tangibly quantify the benefits of taking advice over investing without help, Quilter says. The financial advice company has designed formula Adviser Delta which aims to quantify the value of advice by breaking down the benefits outside of investment return. Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson says the tool will allow advisers to […]

neill macgillivray
1

Neil MacGillivray: How much tax-free PCLS is available?

Taking a tax-free lump sum when accessing pension benefits seems straightforward but protection can affect how much a client is entitled to Pension marketing material invariably makes reference to an individual’s ability to take a portion of their retirement fund as a tax-free lump sum. This pension commencement lump sum is an attractive feature when […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Gafney 4th June 2019 at 11:28 am

    Because Mr Sants was so effective at the FCA…

  2. Trevor Harrington 4th June 2019 at 1:23 pm

    If it is the same chap – he was at the FCA – left early with huge severance pay and contractual benefits – went to Barclays Bank for six months and took early retirement on ill health grounds – and is now back in financial services.

    We are obviously very lucky to have him, in as much that he has made a dramatic recovery from his period of ill health.

  3. David Hatton 4th June 2019 at 1:34 pm

    I cant get my breath.

    He’s decimated the financial advice industry so much so that he’s created the massive savings, pensions & protection gaps for the masses were now beginning to seeing.

    He never took on board any advice from the industry professionals on how to address the problems the industry faced.

    He oversaw the worst market collapse in our lifetime.

    He was evasive to the treasury select committee.

    He didn’t do to well at Barclays Bank when faced with a real job. (Left after 9 months)

    & he’s their secret weapon.

  4. Julian Stevens 4th June 2019 at 6:19 pm

    More like a loose cannon than a secret weapon.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com