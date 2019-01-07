Outgoing FCA chair to head up debt charity

John Griffith-Jones, former chair of the FCA, has become chair of Step Change Debt Charity.

Griffith-Jones (pictured) was chair of the regulator and its subsidiary the Payment Systems Regulator between 2013 and 2018 and has also been chief executive, chairman and senior partner of KPMG.

He replaces Sir Hector Sants who left Step Change Debt Charity in October after being appointed chair of the Single Financial Guidance Body.

At the FCA Griffith-Jones was responsible for regulating consumer credit and carried out policy and supervisory interventions in this and related areas.

Chris Stern, who has been interim chair of Step Change Debt Charity for the last few months says the charity is setting its sights high:

“John’s insight will be invaluable as we navigate the forthcoming period of growth in the debt advice sector generally, and the charity specifically, with our goal to double the number of people we help in four years.”

Griffith-Jones says he is looking to build up the teams leading the charity:

“Debt advice has matured into a fully established sector within the wider financial landscape, with its own regulatory framework and its own challenges – notably the increasing demand for services. Step Change Debt Charity is well-placed to bring both scale and innovation to deliver the high quality advice that is so desperately needed both now and in the future.

“I am greatly looking forward to helping shape and develop the charity’s vital role, and thank Sir Hector Sants and Chris Stern for their excellent work, on which I now hope to build with the support of a strong Trustee and Executive team.”